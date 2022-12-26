Daily Quiz | On Kisan Diwas
This is a shot from a critically acclaimed Tamil film on the plight of farmers, ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
Kisan Diwas is celebrated on the birth anniversary of a former Indian Prime Minister. He was known to have taken up many causes for the welfare of the farming community, notably passing vital land reform Bills. Who is the Prime Minister?
2 / 5 |
Environment release of a GM mustard variety, DMH- 11, was approved recently and certain farmers’ bodies and activists have opposed it. Dhara Mustard Hybrid-11 is a cross between two varieties of mustards. Name them.
3 / 5 |
This State had a tussle with the Union government over procurement of paddy. The State government wanted the Centre to purchase paddy at MSP, while the latter said it would buy only raw rice and not parboiled rice. Name the State and its ruling party.
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
4 / 5 |
In view of the domestic demand, the government banned the export of this commodity in September. It said the move would ensure availability of feed for the poultry industry and to produce ethanol. Name the commodity.
5 / 5 |
Farmers and residents in Ekanapuram and other surrounding villages in Tamil Nadu have been protesting and voicing concerns against a proposal. What is the proposal?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : The construction of a second Airport in Chennai
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE