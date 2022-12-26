  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Kisan Diwas
Premium

December 23 is celebrated as Kisan Diwas. Here is a quiz on some seminal events and interesting nuggets related to the agriculture sector.

December 26, 2022 10:44 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On Kisan Diwas
This is a shot from a critically acclaimed Tamil film on the plight of farmers, ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Kisan Diwas is celebrated on the birth anniversary of a former Indian Prime Minister. He was known to have taken up many causes for the welfare of the farming community, notably passing vital land reform Bills. Who is the Prime Minister?

Answer : Chaudhary Charan Singh
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

agriculture / Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / farms

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.