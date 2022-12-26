Daily Quiz | On Kisan Diwas

1 / 5 | Kisan Diwas is celebrated on the birth anniversary of a former Indian Prime Minister. He was known to have taken up many causes for the welfare of the farming community, notably passing vital land reform Bills. Who is the Prime Minister? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chaudhary Charan Singh SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | Environment release of a GM mustard variety, DMH- 11, was approved recently and certain farmers’ bodies and activists have opposed it. Dhara Mustard Hybrid-11 is a cross between two varieties of mustards. Name them. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Varuna and Early Heera-2 SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | This State had a tussle with the Union government over procurement of paddy. The State government wanted the Centre to purchase paddy at MSP, while the latter said it would buy only raw rice and not parboiled rice. Name the State and its ruling party. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | In view of the domestic demand, the government banned the export of this commodity in September. It said the move would ensure availability of feed for the poultry industry and to produce ethanol. Name the commodity. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Broken rice SHOW ANSWER