Berry borer infestation: Coffee Board issues advisory to farmers

March 15, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KALPETTA

‘Brocca traps, an effective measure to the pest, should be installed’

The Hindu Bureau

The Coffee Board has issued an advisory to coffee farmers to tackle the attack of berry borer in Robusta coffee plants.

The berry borer-infested gleanings, leftover fruits, and off-season berries should be collected and disposed of by burning or burying in the soil or disinfested by dipping in boiling water to mitigate attack in the next season, M. Karuthamani, Joint Director, Extension, Coffee Board, said in a release here .

Brocca traps, an effective measure to control berry borer population in coffee plantations, should be installed and backing irrigation should be provided for Robusta coffee plants. The installation of brocca traps at 10 units per acre would be helpful to control the pest attack, Dr. Karuthamani said.

The pupae of hairy caterpillars should be collected and destroyed in endemic areas. Ant nests in plantations should be removed to contain the spread of mealybugs, Dr. Karuthamani said.

