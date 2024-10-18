After snails, farmers in Idukki battling spotted locust infestation; experts say change in climate pattern could be a cause

The changing climate pattern in the hill district poses a threat to its farming sector. Amid the crop loss suffered from incursions by wild animals – and miscellaneous creatures like Malabar parakeets and snails – farmers in Idukki are now reeling under the menace of spotted locust infestation. At Konnathady and Vathikudy grama panchayats in Idukki, farmers have reported that grasshoppers in large numbers are engulfing their farms, leading to significant crop loss.

“Thousands of grasshoppers arrived from the nearby forests and caused damage. Entire farms vanished within hours from the grasshopper infestation,” said Ashokan K.K., a farmer under Konnathady panchayat.

Konnathady agriculture officer Biju K.D. said that the plantations of over 70 farmers were severely affected by the spotted locust infestation. “The infestation is being mainly reported in Konnathady and Vathikudy panchayats in Idukki. These insects are attacking coconut trees, bananas, cardamom, pepper, and even large trees,” said Mr. Biju.

Mr. Biju said that the Agriculture department had already conducted awareness camps for farmers in the area to prevent the infestation and protect their plants.

Confirming the infestation Gavas Ragesh, Assistant Professor (Entomology), Banana Research Station, Kerala Agricultural University, Kannara, (part of ICAR-AICRP on Fruits), said that the grasshopper pests were identified as spotted grasshopper/spotted locust (Aularches miliaris), belonging to the insect family Pyrgomorphidae (Order: Orthoptera). “Countless/large numbers of winged adults (both males and females) were found denuding various crops viz., banana, coconut, cardamom, vegetables, areca nut, wild plants and Glyricidia and teak trees. Simultaneously paired adults were seen having pre-oviposition feeding on crops, too. The affected crops were severely destroyed, leaving only midribs or partial leaf lamina hanging from the plants, especially in banana, coconut, etc.” said Mr. Ragesh.

“For management, the farmers can plough the field to expose the egg pods laid by the grasshoppers into the soil to harsh sun rays. Farmers may spray neem oil (5-10 ml per litre of water) on grasshopper bands or the plants to act as a repellent or feeding deterrent. In emergency conditions as a last resort, farmers may spray insecticides like Lambda-cyhalothrin onto the attacked plants,“ said Mr. Ragesh.

According to the expert, the changing climate pattern is the major reason for the infestation.

Climatologist Gopakumar Cholayil remarked that the aberrations in a climate pattern first affects the farming sector in any given geographical setting. “The variation of temperature and excess and decline of rainfall also causes various pest attacks. The snail attacks in cardamom plantations and grasshopper attacks in various types of farms in parts of Idukki district are also indications of changing climate pattern. Such climate variations should negatively impact the livelihood of the farming community,” said Mr. Cholayil.