BASF unveils pesticides to increase rice yields

German chemicals major BASF has forayed into products for rice in India with the introduction of two fungicides and a herbicide.

The products were unveiled by the Crop Protection Division of the company here on Tuesday.

Over the next three years, BASF plans to introduce 26 new products in India, including two more for rice, President of the Division Markus Heldt said.

The three products will help manage major rice parasites, weeds and pests thereby contributing to an improvement in the average rice yield, which is at a relatively low 3.6 tonne/hectare in the country.

The target is to help increase the yield to 5.8 tonne/hectare, Senior Vice President-Crop Protection for Asia Pacific said Gustavo Palerosi Carneiro.

Business Director-South Asia (Crop Protection) Rajendra Velagala said fungicides Seltima and Adexar would address rice blast fungus and sheath blight. Herbicide Basagram is for controlling weeds.

Other products

The existing crop protection solutions of BASF are focused on soyabean, fruits and vegetables.

The products proposed to be introduced by 2020 include those for cotton, chilli and wheat.

The company has submitted dossiers pertaining to the products it sought to introduce, to the government of India.

Crop protection products are imported and marketed in the country and the duties on them were not prohibitive, chairman of BASF companies in India, Raman Ramachandran said.

Mr. Heldt said BASF, depending on the market dynamics and growth potential, would consider setting up manufacturing facilities for crop solutions in India.

This article has been corrected for editing errors.