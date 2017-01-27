‘The way you explore change is important’

Among the earliest memories that S. Uma has about her career in Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s National Research Centre for Banana (ICAR-NRCB), is that of buying office furniture for herself and a colleague in 1993.

“The first things we bought were two chairs and a table, for the office in-charge and myself. For 3 years I worked alone as scientist, and then slowly others started joining me,” recalls Dr. Uma.

As the first woman director of NRCB (since August 2016), and among just three such high-level appointees in horticultural science nationally, Dr. Uma is disarmingly at ease about her pioneer status. “I have never thought about gender in my work,” she says. “But I do believe that women leaders are more successful at convincing people. It could be a soft power, however gender issues go only so far in a profession. After that, it is the way you explore change, and the way you get your thoughts across to people that is important.”

Dr. Uma started her service at the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru, before shifting to ICAR-NRCB in 1993. As an official research scientist of NRCB, which has Asia’s largest banana field gene bank of 360 varieties, besides an extensive electronic database on the fruit, Dr. Uma has seen up close, the many changes that the agricultural sector in India has undergone over the years.

“We have been advising banana growers to switch over to drip irrigation for the past 10 years. Earlier, Cauvery delta farmers had plenty of water throughout the year except for 3 or 4 months of peak summer. So they laughed at us when we talked about drip irrigation. But now they understand that agriculture cannot flourish without a judicious use of water,” she says. “Most of the subsidies given by the Agricultural Engineering Department are utilised by banana farmers today,” she adds.

Though Tiruchi district doesn’t lead in banana cultivation (that honour goes to Theni district, where the high-yield Grand Nain banana is a major cash crop), it still does better in native varieties like nenthran and poovan.

In the debate over preserving the nation’s biodiversity and ensuring food security, crops like the banana have an important role to play, says Dr. Uma. “Farmers’ varieties and organic produce are the plants that will help you in the case of adversity because they are naturally resistant to pests and diseases and have a high water-holding capacity. They can also overcome any form of abiotic stress, such as salt alteration in the water. So they have to be conserved.”

The Green Revolution may have promoted high-yield hybrids with a view to boosting productivity, but in the long run, it is better to revive native species, suggests Dr. Uma. “In the case of water scarcity, I think hybrids fail to perform as well as traditional varieties. Even the farmers are realising this, which is why you now have local strains like karupravalli, poovan, rasthali, red banana, manoranjitham and so on being commercially multiplied through tissue culture. So if there are 10 acres under hybrid banana cultivation, at least 2 acres will be devoted to local varieties.”

About the centre’s goals in the near future, Dr. Uma says the first priority is to make quality planting material more easily available to farmers. “Banana is affected by viruses that get propagated through the suckers (lateral shoots). Once you have access to virus-free planting material and the inoculum load is less, naturally, over the years, productivity will go up,” she says.

The next is to have the centre work on handheld diagnostic devices that will help farmers to test the health of their plants in a more efficient manner.

Grafting ‘bio-fortified’ bananas that can be used to address the country’s malnutrition problem is also on the check-list.

On the anvil is a move to have the ‘banana fig’ (sun-dried banana slices that are coated with chocolate and other flavours) included in the noon meal scheme. Supplying these instant pick-me-ups to the defence forces is also being mulled.

Dr. Uma has won several awards in her 27 years spent at the NRCB. She was honoured with the ‘Pisang Rajah’ prize by Bioversity International, France, in 2008 for her contribution to banana research in Asia. She also won the Best Woman Researcher in Agriculture award for the year 2009-’10 given by Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi. She has worked as a consultant for the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) from 2000-’04.

And yet, horticulture was Dr. Uma’s Plan B – she had her heart set on studying medicine after school.

“Those days, like every other student, I had MBBS as my dream,” recalls Dr. Uma, whose family has roots in Bengaluru. “But since I couldn’t get a seat in Bengaluru, and my father wanted me to study from home, I chose agriculture and horticulture as a second option. I was the first one in my family to study this subject, and somehow, I just got very interested in it,” she says.

A strong support system from families of women professionals in science, especially those who are married, is essential for them to excel in their field, says Dr. Uma, whose daughter-in-law is a veterinary scientist and daughter is studying medicine. “Balancing home and career can become very tough without the family’s support. I’d say this is as important as encouraging girls to study core science.”