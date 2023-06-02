Renovating for a green planet

June 02, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST

Redevelopment is extremely important for Indian cities today. Sustainable real estate measures play a crucial role in transforming each city. Future-looking developers have set targets for achieving carbon-neutrality in their operations. They have formulated and implemented changes that help ties tackle their old buildings.

Successful pilot projects, which have provided opportunities to scale up feasible solutions and achieved significant emission reductions, are being replicated across new constructions. Some of these processes have been devised in alignment with the internationally recognised GHG (greenhouse gas) Protocol.

The hope of leading better lives increases with the speed at which the real estate industry adapts to green technology. Green buildings are the most effective approach to making the effects on environment less harmful. One of the most important starting points for this is identifying land parcels that are synergetic with nature.

Over the years, real estate developers have committed to sustainable development. The government has also introduced several schemes to promote sustainability. One such initiative is the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). The IREDA schemes are for subsidising capital for encouragement of energy audits and management schemes, mandatory use of fly ash-based construction material, groundwater and rainwater harvesting and most importantly increased monitoring of air and water pollution.

Many developers have implemented initiatives like use of solar for lighting common areas and streets, solar panels for hot water, waste water treatment plant, wet waste composting, and rain water harvesting, to name a few. These are leading to a noticeable shift in sustainability.

There are many thoughtfully designed projects, which use water-saving construction techniques, flyash in bricks, carbon monoxide monitoring at sites, etc. The construction of green buildings have numerous advantages — better air quality, enhanced daylight, optimal use of water and electricity, better health and wellbeing of occupants, enhanced productivity, protection of the ecosystem and buildings that require less maintenance.

Some of the major international organisations that define, classify, and certify green buildings in various nations include LEED (USA), BREEAM (UK), DGNB (Germany), and CASBEF (Japan). IGBC and GRIHA are the pioneers in India who set the standards for green buildings. Many developers are opting for such certifications to obtain creditability.

A redeveloped building ensures maximum natural light and ventilation so that occupants use lesser air-conditioning. Renovating our living spaces to align with eco-friendly practices is not just a responsible choice; it is a way to honour our planet. By incorporating energy-efficient systems, utilising renewable materials, and adopting green technologies, we can create homes that harmonise with nature. This World Environment Day, let us continue to embrace the transformative power of sustainable renovations, showcasing our commitment to a greener future and inspiring others to follow suit. Together, we can turn every renovation into a celebration of our environment and make a lasting impact for generations to come.

The writer is Chief Managing Director, Arkade Group.