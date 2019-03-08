... women must invest

The 21st century millennial woman is progressive and increasingly financially independent. This had led to a distinct shift in her investment preferences — where gold and fixed deposits were the primary choices for Indian women, real estate now rides high in their investment portfolio.

In fact, in a recent survey by Anarock, nearly 20% participants were women. Among the many highlights of this survey — nearly 42% women respondents preferred real estate as an investment asset class, followed by 30% for FDs and a mere 17% for gold.

The survey also revealed that:

l Nearly 60% women home seekers prefer a property within the budget-range of ₹80 lakh

l 52% will opt for ready-to-move-in homes

l Nearly 80% prefer large-size units within both 2 and 3 BHK options (between 1,000-1,250 sq. ft for 2 BHKs and 1,250-2,000 sq.ft. for 3 BHKs). Clearly, contrary to the increasing conservative preference for compact homes, the Indian millennial woman does not want to compromise on property size.

l These trends indicate that women are emerging as a critical homebuyer segment in India — not just a ‘niche’ segment — and that marketers and developers must re-strategise their business approach to include them as a major target audience. Property marketers must factor in this vitally important change in their customer demographics.

The rapid increase in women buyers across the country has also prompted the government to give them added benefits. To empower women of low-income segment as per the Housing for All by 2022 mission, the government has now made it mandatory for them to be either co-owners or sole owners of affordable homes.

Myriad benefits

There are also many benefits that women can avail in India by buying and registering a property in their name. Lower stamp duty charges, low home loan interest rates and tax deductions are some of the benefits they are entitled to.

While stamp duty charges are lower if property registration is executed in the name of a woman, these charges vary from state to state. The exemption for women varies between 1-2% across different states. In some cases, it might even vary within a particular state, based on the classification of regions as ‘urban’ and ‘rural’.

For instance, Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana offer a relaxation in stamp duty for women buyers. Punjab reduced the previous stamp duty charges from 9% to 6% in 2017, albeit for a limited period. It maintained that from April 1 2019, urban areas will again be invoke a stamp duty charge of 9% in urban areas, and 6% will continue in rural areas.

The stamp duty rates in Maharashtra, recently revised to 6% from the previous 5%, are uniform for both men and women. However, the other states where stamp duty rates are lower for women include:

Finance it right

Additionally, many banks such as SBI, ICICI, HDFC, etc. offer discounted home loan rates to women as compared to men. This variation varies from bank to bank and goes up to nearly 1%.

Further, to avail certain tax benefits, a woman can also become joint owner of a property with her husband and, if she has a separate source of income, both can claim tax deductions individually.

The favourable lower stamp duty rate for women can and does, to some extent, influence decisions on whose name a property is registered under. This can be a geographically-determined dynamic, as different parts of India have different cultural viewpoints on this.

Stamp duty

For instance, matriarchal societies in South India, Goa and the North East do give women the upper hand in many matters, including property ownership. Other parts of the country are more male-dominated and a variation in stamp duty rates may not skew property purchase decisions in favour of women.

In the past, it has been observed that property registration is done in the name of a woman of the family to reap the benefits of lower stamp duty, but shortly thereafter, the property is re-registered in the name of the male member. For this reason, some states have barred re-registration of property in the name of a male before at least one year.

The bigger difference of this provision would lie in the fact that it is an incentive for women to purchase homes independently, regardless of marital status, and for properties to be registered in the name of daughters.

The writer is

Chairman, Anarock

Property Consultants