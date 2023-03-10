Rise of the woman homebuyer

March 10, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST

The theme for 2023 International Women’s Day calls for gender equality. Fortunately, women are not too far behind in the real estate sector, a proven male bastion. According to a survey by Anarock Group, 23 women out of 100 people are homebuyers. The number has risen from 18 in the previous survey.

Nimmy David, a real estate agent in Kochi, says, “I see a lot of women opting for rental or residential properties here. Women usually get in touch with brokers or agents for selling plots and buying homes. A commercial transaction is not easy. It consumes a lot of time.” David, who claims to have 300 clients around the world, has been an agent for over 10 years. She had worked with builders in and around Kochi.

While gold seems to have lost its sheen, real estate has gained the favour of women investors.

Amarendra Sahu, founder and CEO, NestAway Technologies, says, “Residential properties, particularly apartments, are being favoured by women as they provide the additional comfort of an asset class. Women homebuyers are keen on investment.”

One’s own home

However, Vivek Rathi, Director Research, Knight Frank India, has a different view. He says that women choose residential properties keeping in mind the budget, local culture and family preferences. He feels women homebuyers are mostly end users.

That said, a report by NAREDCO Mahi and JLL, says women make up only 12% of the real estate workforce in India, with 15% lower pay than men in leadership roles. Only 2% of women hold executive-level positions in construction companies. This is definitely not a good sign for a country that aims to reach a $5-trillion economy. The report also includes survey inferences, with 80% of employees feeling that companies are working towards addressing the gender imbalance at senior levels.

However, 75% of employees believe there is no focus on developing or fostering female leadership talent in-house, and 70% feel there is still a need to bridge inherent and/or unconscious bias in hiring.

Up the career ladder

“Women participation has almost doubled in the last five years in the workforce of surveyed companies, pointing to positive reinforcement of diverse hiring,” said the president of NAREDCO Mahi, Ananta Raghuvanshi. “However, there is still work to be done to ensure gender equality in the real estate sector in India. With a very small percentage of women holding leadership positions in construction companies, the disparity needs to be addressed. Women constitute 33% of the workforce in India, compared to 67% of men. Employable women make up 52.8% of employable men, with the employability ratio having increased from 46.2% in 2021 to 50.3% in 2022,” he said.

Meanwhile, the survey of Anarock Group substantiates the point that the number of women investing in real estate for investment is on an upward trend. With an increasing number of women entering the workforce, Ram Raheja, Managing Director of S Raheja Realty, says, “Most women opt for 2 BHKs or larger apartments. Luxury housing is also witnessing a major influx of women buyers.”

Real estate sector experts believe that when a woman buys a house, she also looks for amenities that are purposeful. Providing a swimming pool is good, but it makes sense only if it’s heated and big enough keeping in mind the number of residents who are entitled to use it. Women look beyond the frills and actually focus on what will be practical.

The initiatives rolled out by the Union government to encourage women to buy homes have done well. For instance, to avail homes under the government’s flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), launched in 2015, homes have to be mandatorily registered either in a woman’s name or with a woman as co-owner. This was done to empower women from lower-income segments.

Lower stamp duty is another benefit women homebuyers enjoy. The charges vary from one State to the other. The exemption varies from 1-2% across States, and may even vary within a particular State, based on the classification of regions as ‘urban’ and ‘rural’. For instance, Delhi, UP, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana offer a relaxation in stamp duty for women buyers. The stamp duty levy represents a sizeable cost component in addition to the dwelling value as advertised by the developer.

Upward trend likely

The Union and State governments are taking efforts to increase the number of women homebuyers by initiating several schemes. Karnataka and Telangana have the most women owning a land or house at 67.6% and 66.6% respectively, between the age group of 15 and 49, according to the Knight Frank India survey report. Eleven States have seen a decline in ownership among women. It is expected that more women will be investing in real estate following financial incentives for women by the State governments. An upward trend is likely in 2023.

There are a couple of other initiatives such as the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme, a part of the Union government’s ‘Housing for All’ programme. Under this programme, women must be the sole or joint owners of the home for certain categories. This is a fantastic tool to improve women’s economic standing in patriarchal homes and societies.

Home loan factor

Home loan is a key enabler of a house purchase decision and banks also provide lower home loan interest rate of 10-20 basis points for women borrowers. “This translates into additional saving and/or increased affordability for women homebuyers and women should consider this when making a purchase decision,” says Rathi.

Many banks such as SBI, ICICI, and HDFC offer discounted home loan rates to women as compared to men. This again varies from one bank to another, with a difference of around 0.25%. To avail of certain tax benefits, a woman can also become the joint owner of a property with her husband and, if she has a separate source of income, both can claim tax deductions individually.

Meanwhile, Sahu says that the sector needs a complete overhaul in order to increase women’s participation. He says, “Entry-level training programmes should be created, those that are specifically aimed at improving women participation and upskilling initiatives. Over and above this, we need to set in place policies and mechanisms to create a safe working environment for women in the corporate sector.”