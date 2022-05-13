Where’s the original document?

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

In our apartment complex there are eight units owned by eight individuals. A ninth document was registered in September 1991 without the knowledge of the eight owners. Now that person has agreed to transfer his portion of UDS for a consideration. But he claims that he had lost the original document. Under these circumstances, please guide us to complete the transfer and registration of the UDS without any legal issue cropping up in the future.

— M. Ramesh, Chennai

A certified copy of the original can be obtained from the office of the sub-registrar. Necessary public notices in widely circulated newspapers and a complaint to police can be made about the loss of original document. If there are no claims in response to the said public notices, there will be no impediment in dealing with the said property thereafter.