June 16, 2023

Urban design is the process of designing and shaping the physical form of cities, towns, and villages, and determining the use of land, infrastructure, and public spaces. It encompasses a range of disciplines, including architecture, landscape architecture, engineering, and urban planning. Urban design has become increasingly important in India as the country undergoes rapid urbanisation and faces a growing need for sustainable development.

India’s rich cultural heritage has had a significant impact on the country’s urban design. Traditional Indian architecture, with its intricate patterns, use of natural materials, and focus on creating harmonious living spaces, has inspired designers and architects for centuries.

One of the key features of traditional Indian architecture is the use of courtyards and gardens as a way to connect indoor and outdoor spaces. This design element has been incorporated into modern design, with many new buildings and public spaces featuring green areas and courtyards that provide a respite from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Social gatherings

Ancient cities, such as Mohenjo-daro and Harappa, were carefully planned and laid out, with a focus on providing access to water, efficient transportation, and public spaces for social and religious gatherings.

Today, Indian cities face similar challenges, such as overcrowding, pollution, and lack of access to basic services. By drawing on the lessons of ancient Indian urban design, modern urban planners and architects can create cities that are not only functional but also aesthetically pleasing and culturally relevant.

One key strategy for sustainable design is to incorporate green spaces and parks into urban areas. These spaces can help mitigate the effects of air pollution and serve as recreation areas for residents.

Sustainable urban design must consider the need for efficient public transportation systems and pedestrian-friendly streets. This can help reduce congestion and air pollution.

Sustainable solutions

According to a report by the United Nations, urban areas in India account for 70% of the country’s energy consumption and 60% of its greenhouse gas emissions.

Many politicians and policymakers prioritise short-term economic gains over long-term sustainability goals, which can hinder the implementation of sustainable urban design solutions. Corruption and bureaucracy also slow down the process.

Resistance to change can also be a major obstacle. People may be hesitant to adopt new technologies or ways of living.Overcoming this resistance will require community engagement and participation in the planning and design process.

The writer is Director, Eros Group.

