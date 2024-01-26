Unlocking generational preferences

January 26, 2024 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST

In the world of corporates and dynamic workplaces, the design of an office space attracts and retains talent, especially among the younger cohorts of the workforce — millennials and generation Z. A recent survey conducted by Awfis and Savills India data has shed light on the nuanced preferences of these generations, emphasising the importance of creating workspaces that seamlessly blend functionality with a strong sense of community and access to amenities.

Emphasis on wellness

A noteworthy aspect of the survey is the revelation that a substantial segment of the younger workforce, comprising 55% of generation Z and 54% of late millennials, places a heightened emphasis on fitness as a sustainable feature. This suggests a growing recognition of the symbiotic relationship between employee health, productivity, and environmental consciousness. Workplaces that incorporate fitness initiatives not only promote the physical well-being of their employees but also contribute to a culture that values a comprehensive and sustainable approach to overall wellness.

Another intriguing aspect highlighted in the survey is the generational divergence in preferences, while Gen Z and late millennials prioritise fitness over comfort. This stands in contrast to Gen X, who predominantly prioritise comfort over fitness. The interpretation of the office as more than just a workspace is a key insight drawn from the survey. This preference for fitness is consistent across different work models, whether it be the traditional office setup, a hybrid model, or a fully remote work arrangement. This suggests that the emphasis on wellness is not tied to a specific work environment but reflects a broader mindset prevalent among younger generations.

‘We’ vs. ‘Me’

The diversity in preferences regarding the ideal ratio of personal working space and collaboration space across different industries and organisation sizes highlights the importance of office design. The genesis of this design philosophy lies in the evolving nature of work itself. Achieving the right balance between ‘We’ and ‘Me’ spaces requires a thoughtful and strategic approach to office design. Flexibility is key, as it allows employees to switch between personal workstations and collaborative spaces as needed.

Designing open and inviting collaboration zones, equipped with modern technology and comfortable furniture, encourages spontaneous interactions, and fosters a culture of teamwork. At the same time, providing private, quiet areas for focused work ensures that employees can concentrate and deliver their best.

Regarding the physical layout of workspaces, the survey reveals a divergence in preferences. About 29% of employees lean towards a collaborative work environment, often denoted as ‘we’ spaces, designed to facilitate connection and networking. In contrast, 26% express a preference for a more formal and serene corporate setting, known as ‘me’ spaces, which include quiet areas conducive to focused work. Additionally, 20% of employees favour relaxed work cafes, 17% prefer spaces rich in amenities, and 7% opt for cosy spaces.

Embracing technology

In the era of digital transformation, technology is at the forefront of creating an efficient and seamless workplace experience. According to the survey, essential office features perceived by most employees include technology-driven meeting room scheduling systems, visitor management systems, parking management systems, and automated temperature control. These features are seen as key contributors to streamlining daily operations and enhancing overall satisfaction. While tech integration with respect to the Visitor Management System, temperature, and lighting controls are must-haves, employers and developers can consider tech-enabled valet parking options for their office buildings as a value-added feature.

Moving beyond the fundamental capabilities that technology introduces, elective features are now at the forefront of pioneering innovations in the workplace. EV charging stations, acknowledging the rising popularity of electric vehicles, symbolise a dedication to environmental stewardship. Touchless systems, originally considered optional, have become essential in the aftermath of the global emphasis on hygiene triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, daylight sensors, although optional, represent a transformative aspect by embracing a comprehensive approach to workplace design. These sensors, optimising natural light, not only enhance employee well-being but also reinforce a dedication to establishing a workspace that is both healthier and more enjoyable.

The writer is Deputy CEO, Awfis.