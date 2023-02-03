ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2023: balanced but tepid for real estate

February 03, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

With no benefits to taxpayers in the new tax regime, it remains to be seen whether the housing sector will get a collateral boost

Anuj Puri

The new measures announced in the Union Budget 2023-24 may certainly help unleash Indian economy’s potential. However, from a real estate point of view, there were no major direct announcements that could be seen as immediate booster shots.

The enhanced allocation for PM Awaas Yojana by 66% to over ₹79,000 crores is certainly a boost for affordable housing, which was flagging due to increased input costs and also because the buyers in this segment, mostly from the unorganised sector, were still reeling under the impact of the pandemic. It is another step towards the government’s Housing for All mission.

The Budget lays much emphasis on building the infrastructure of the country, with focus on last-mile connectivity. Improved urban infrastructure will provide further impetus to Tier 2 and 3 cities.

The unwavering focus on infrastructure will indirectly drive real estate growth over the next one year. The tourism sector also has something to cheer for as the budget aims to boost domestic and international tourism.

As anticipated, the Finance Minister also tried to rejuvenate the MSMEs sector, which has a multiplier impact on the growth of the country’s overall economy.

The revamped credit guarantee for MSMEs and special tax benefits and deductions will provide impetus to overall industrial development, and this can have a rub-off effect on the real estate sector since the pandemic slowed down demand for affordable housing in 2021 and 2022.

Trend reversal

Resultantly, new supply in this segment also reduced. As per ANAROCK Research, 2022 saw a trend reversal with the share of new supply in the affordable housing category (<₹40 lakh) dipping to 20% of total 3.58 lakh units launched in the top seven cities from 40% of 2.37 lakh units launched in 2019.

Changes in the income tax slabs, including exemption for income up to ₹7 lakh under the new tax regime and the new tax slabs, will doubtlessly benefit the middle class.

However, whether the housing sector will get a collateral boost remains to be seen. The new tax regime offers no benefits that taxpayers can avail of under any Sections, including Section 80C — the previous home loan tax benefits.

The writer is Chairman, ANAROCK Group.

