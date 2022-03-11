Turn off the lights

Although commercial and retail developments are the biggest light polluters, we can each play a part in our homes too

Looking up at the sky and seeing stars is an exhilarating feeling — a feeling that we are part of something larger than ourselves. It also provides us a perspective of our place in the vast universe.

Growing up in the 80’s along the coast in Chennai, I still remember a few rare instances where we could see the stars on a clear night. However, unfortunately this is not the case today. In the name of urban development, we have spent the last few decades significantly increasing the amount of nighttime illumination.

This has led to light pollution of our night sky, leaving us no other option but to get out of the city and its suburbs in order to see stars.

Impact of light pollution

● Other than obstructing our vision of the skies, light pollution is detrimental to wildlife such as nocturnal migrating birds, frogs, insects and even sea turtles. Artificial light at night results in change and even loss of habitats. In fact, nocturnal Insects could be killed by just the heat generated from light fixtures.

● Artificial lighting during nighttime disrupts our circadian rhythm leading to lowered immunity and suppressed melatonin levels which result in chronic and severe health issues.

Night lighting will only continue to increase considering the continuing development we are seeing in our cities. It is seen that over the last 25 years global light pollution has increased by almost 50%.

Although commercial and retail developments are the biggest light polluters, we can each play our part in our homes by being aware of and staying sensitive to the issue.

What can we do?

● If staying up at night, make sure curtains and shades are drawn to prevent escape of light outside

● Ensure all exterior lighting in and around our homes is pointing down and well shielded to prevent glare and upward trespass.

● Use exterior lights that are lower in height. In fact reflectors do a good job in lighting up pathways with lower wattage.

● Use timers and motion sensors to control exterior lighting

● Opt for longer wavelength lights such as red or yellow as they are less damaging to both humans and animals

These strategies will not only reduce light pollution but also result in lowered energy use for us.

Considering the hazards of light pollution, it is also imperative that local governments come up with and enforce a lighting ordinance that will include ways to regulate city level lighting. Such regulations will not only result in better urban social and environmental health but also reduce the city’s energy consumption.

The writer is the founder of Green Evolution, a sustainable architecture firm.