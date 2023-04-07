Are tiny homes trending?

April 07, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

As the housing market continues to evolve, a new trend has emerged: tiny homes. These small, compact homes are becoming quite popular in recent years, as more and more people embrace a minimalist lifestyle. With their affordable price points, eco-friendly features, and unique designs, tiny homes are reshaping the housing industry in significant ways.

So, what exactly are tiny homes? Typically, they are houses that are less than 400 sq.ft. in size, although some can be as small as 80 sq.ft. They are designed to be functional and efficient, with innovative storage solutions and clever use of space. Often, they are built on a foundation, but can also be constructed on wheels allowing for greater flexibility and mobility. The mobility of tiny homes is an appealing aspect. Whether they are built on wheels or a foundation, they can be easily moved, making them a popular choice for those who value flexibility and the ability to travel. This feature also makes it easier to find affordable land to park and build a tiny home on, as well as the ability to change locations if desired.

In India, the tiny house movement started as early as 2010 when the economy started declining worldwide, the impact of which could be felt in the country. Millennials keen on saving money were the first to gravitate to the concept of ‘compact living’. From there, several parts of India such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad and Kerala introduced tiny homes, even as the average apartment size in seven major Indian cities shrunk by 17%, between 2014 and 2018, according to a study by ANAROCK.

The price range for tiny homes in India varies depending on the location, size, and materials used. Generally, a small, basic tiny home can cost ₹3-10 lakhs, while more luxurious and larger models can range from ₹15-50 lakhs. Most models accommodate water-conserving fixtures and a composting toilet. Some have solar panels and RV water heaters fitted in. Design features include big windows for extra light, sliding walls, utility space under the stairs and loft beds.

One of the primary main reasons people are choosing tiny homes is affordability. With skyrocketing housing prices in many areas, tiny homes offer a more accessible entry point to home ownership.

Sustainability is another major factor driving the popularity of tiny homes. With concerns over the environmental impact of large homes and the wastefulness of a consumerist lifestyle, people choose tiny homes as they are often built with sustainable materials and designed to be energy-efficient, resulting in a smaller carbon footprint. Lime plaster for cement, eco-friendly tiles instead of conventional tiles, bamboo for roofing and cladding purposes as well as interiors, natural materials like rice husk, banana leaves and coconut husk are used for insulation purpose.

Simplicity is another striking feature. With limited space, there is less room for clutter and unnecessary possessions. This can lead to a more intentional and mindful way of living.

Focus on minimalism

Minimalism is not just a trend in housing, it is also a design philosophy that has become increasingly popular in recent years. The focus is on creating spaces that are functional, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing, with an emphasis on simplicity and sustainability. This approach has led to the development of space-saving solutions, multi-functional furniture, and minimalist aesthetics.

Space-saving solutions are a key component of minimalist housing design. This includes innovative storage solutions, such as built-in shelves, cabinets, and drawers that maximise the use of vertical space. It also involves clever use of space, such as incorporating hidden rooms or convertible spaces that can serve multiple purposes.

Multi-functional furniture is another important aspect of minimalist design. This includes pieces that can serve more than one purpose, such as a sofa that can be transformed into a bed, or a coffee table that doubles as a desk. This type of furniture allows for greater flexibility and efficiency in small spaces.

Minimalist aesthetics are characterised by clean lines, simple shapes, and a focus on functionality. Neutral colours, such as white, grey, and black, are often used to create a sense of calm and serenity. This type of design can make a space feel larger and more open, even if it is relatively small.

Interior designer Arti Kapur says, “A space represents who you are, regardless of how big or small it is. Small spaces are a challenge to design but that’s the fun on how you can bring about life in limitations, in a simple yet elegant way.”

While tiny homes offer many benefits, there are also challenges to living in such a small space. One of the primary challenges is space constraints. With limited square footage, every inch of a tiny home must be carefully considered and utilised. This can be particularly challenging for those who are used to living in larger homes with more space.

Limited storage is another challenge. While space-saving solutions can help maximise storage, it can still be difficult to find room for all of one’s possessions. This can require a significant downsizing of one’s belongings, which can be difficult for those who are attached to their material possessions.

Living in a tiny home also requires significant lifestyle adjustments. This includes adapting to a smaller living space, as well as potentially changing one’s habits and routines to make the most of the space available. For example, cooking in a tiny kitchen can require a more minimalist approach to meal preparation, while entertaining guests may require creative solutions to accommodate a larger group in a small space.

The growing popularity of tiny homes is a testament to the appeal of minimalist and sustainable living. As housing prices continue to rise and the demand for affordable and efficient living spaces increases, tiny homes offer a practical solution that is both stylish and environmentally friendly.

“In my view, since the pandemic, there has been a general shift in customer preference for larger apartments. To some extent, this demand for tiny homes may move to tier 2 cities in favour of those who work remotely. But in metropolitan areas, where affordability and ticket size continue to define the mid-segment residential business, homebuyers would still look for amenities and facilities,” says Anubhav Gupta, GPL Design Studio.

Looking to the future, it is clear that the demand for sustainable and affordable housing will only continue to grow. Tiny homes are well-positioned to cater to a particular segment of homebuyers. Even as the market for these homes continues to expand, we can expect to see more innovations in design and construction.

The writer is Director, Eros Group.