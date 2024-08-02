ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day property fair takes off in Coimbatore

Published - August 02, 2024 06:21 pm IST

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

B. Ganesan, Director of DTCP (third right), and R. Illankovan, president of CREDAI - Tamil  Nadu, (third left), launching an e-directory for Fairpro, a property fair, organised by CREDAI Coimbatore, in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Integrated townships and gated communities are more in demand now and this is because of the commercial activity

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-day property fair, organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Coimbatore, took off at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore city on August 2.

With the participation of over 30 developers, details of more than 100 projects are on display at the annual exhibition of CREDAI. These include villas, apartments, and gated communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Gugan Ilango, president of CREDAI Coimbatore, the real estate market in Coimbatore is seeing a steady growth in both the residential and commercial sectors. Integrated townships and gated communities are more in demand now and this is because of the commercial activity going on in and around Coimbatore. “It is a city of promise and potential,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The second edition of Connect Plus, an event to connect the property promoters and the vendors, will be held in December 2024, he added.

Surender Vittel, chairman of Fairpro 2024, said at the inaugural of the exhibition that the event enabled customers to take informed decisions as they got details of various projects under one roof.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US