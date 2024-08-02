Three-day property fair takes off in Coimbatore

Integrated townships and gated communities are more in demand now and this is because of the commercial activity

A three-day property fair, organised by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) Coimbatore, took off at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore city on August 2.

With the participation of over 30 developers, details of more than 100 projects are on display at the annual exhibition of CREDAI. These include villas, apartments, and gated communities.

According to Gugan Ilango, president of CREDAI Coimbatore, the real estate market in Coimbatore is seeing a steady growth in both the residential and commercial sectors. Integrated townships and gated communities are more in demand now and this is because of the commercial activity going on in and around Coimbatore. “It is a city of promise and potential,” he said.

The second edition of Connect Plus, an event to connect the property promoters and the vendors, will be held in December 2024, he added.

Surender Vittel, chairman of Fairpro 2024, said at the inaugural of the exhibition that the event enabled customers to take informed decisions as they got details of various projects under one roof.