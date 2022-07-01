Thinking of buying a house? Green is the way to go

One thing everyone can do is invest in green housing instead of going for the lowest price tag. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

July 01, 2022 17:54 IST

With the climate crisis looming large, how can one be more mindful while purchasing a home?

With temperatures rising around the world, the climate crisis is forcing many to sit up and take notice of the planet's limited resources. Glaciers melting, rainfall getting unpredictable year after year and the slow crawl of global food insecurity has called for better policies to be implemented mindful of the planet's fragile state.

In India, Mumbai is already witnessing its ocean levels rise by almost 2 mm per year. NASA has confirmed that over the next century, melting glaciers will raise the city's sea levels by around 16 cm. It has been estimated that the Indian subcontinent may lose over 13,000 square km of land if the sea level rises by just one metre. Mumbai was reclaimed from the ocean and global warming will eventually cause it to return to the ocean.

ALSO READ:Should you buy a home despite higher prices?

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is only a part of the tragedy. Pune, which once boasted of extremely clement weather, is also falling victim to climate change. We are at the tail end of one of the most brutal summers to date. Everywhere on the planet, the climate crisis has brought on over-the-top weather patterns. There is so little change in response to the challenge before us.

No doubt, the real estate industry bears a big responsibility — development projects erase green cover as well as other natural resources. Most developers are aware of the effect that development has on the environment, but because there is demand, supply follows. It is an economic imperative, though there is a greater imperative which must be considered — a finite environment is being depleted.

Cheaper is not better

One thing everyone can do is invest in green housing instead of going for the lowest price tag. As already mentioned, demand for housing follows economic imperatives. In Indian cities, most people look for the least expensive homes, and this itself brings negative consequences to the environment.

ALSO READ:Building for retirement

Cheaper housing has many negative attributes which harm the environment. Mass housing projects are usually built on smaller plots where every square inch is used up for development. In short, green cover is usually non-existent and not even expected, since buyers only want as much carpet area as they can get for the lowest possible price.

Secondly, developers of mass housing will usually not follow sustainable construction materials and development practices because these increase the overall construction cost. This increased cost must be put on their customers, who may not buy homes in the project if the prices are higher. In direct contrast, a developer building an environmentally sustainable township will not cut corners on these costs.

An environmentally sustainable township project needs meticulous planning to ensure not only maximum comfort to residents but also minimise environmental impact. And careful planning goes beyond just the construction stage. Sustainable real estate is created in such a way that even its use after the completion of a project has the lowest environmental footprint possible.

ALSO READ:Earth-friendly checklist

Solar electricity is used extensively, as is rainwater harvesting. More importantly, a sustainable township will maintain as much green cover as possible, retaining native trees and shrubbery to safeguard the existing natural patterns and resources of the land. From an environmental perspective, green cover is not just 'eye candy' for residents to enjoy. It also allows maximum air movement and air quality replenishment.

This reduces the incidence of environmentally harmful heat islands, and more natural airflow, natural shade and natural sunlight also decrease the need to run electric appliances to cool down and illuminate the project's housing units. Water is recycled for multiple uses, and the township developer will make sure that traffic movement within the project remains fluid, without bottlenecks which cause more pollutants to be exuded into the atmosphere.

Do green homes make a difference?

Undoubtedly, environmentally sustainable housing projects cost a bit more than non-sustainable ones. Do consider — homes in sustainable townships are also cheaper to operate, and the price difference is usually made up within a couple of years. But the main reason for choosing green housing should be to make a positive contribution to preserving the environment.

If a home will be bought anyway, why not choose a home in a certified green project? It does make a difference to the environment. Certification agencies like GRIHA do not approve such certification unless the project has passed several strict environmental compliance parameters.

Currently, more Indians are buying homes than ever before. There is a good chance that you are on the market for your dream home, too. Choosing a green home is not just a token gesture — it is a permanent and substantial contribution for the environment.

The writer is Managing Director, Pharande Spaces.