Get ready for a revolution

In 2024, technology, lifestyle, and opportunity are consolidating to reshape the Indian real estate landscape, promising a year of dynamic shifts and exciting possibilities. So, whether you’re a seasoned player or a curious newcomer, buckle up and get ready to witness a real estate revolution unfolding before your eyes.

Let’s talk about what’s most important for homebuyers and investors to keep their eyes on this year!

Homebuyers and investors

The number of people living in India’s cities is growing annually, and many of them are young professionals. In big cities, this group is looking for more flexible and reasonably priced housing options. Co-living, a new real estate opportunity, was born out of this desire. Young professionals and students find co-living spaces appealing since they usually have lower rents than regular flats. In fact, a study shows co-living spaces have seen a staggering about 40% growth in demand, driven by millennials and Gen Z looking for community-driven living experiences. Also, according to a study, the country’s ‘co-living’ market is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%, reaching about ₹1 trillion by 2024.

Talking about the post-COVID slump in Indian property prices and reluctant purchases, by 2023, the scene had changed significantly. With a roar rather than a whisper, investors and NRIs are back now. Ironically, the pandemic has ignited a housing fire, driving up prices and driving rental yields in the direction of better opportunities.

Do you remember REITs — the financial instruments? Now, fractional ownership is causing a stir in the market. In comparison to standard REITs, it provides a more direct and detailed approach to the real estate market, enabling investors to select individual properties and maybe reap larger returns. Increased investor trust and efficient processes have also been made possible by a recent SEBI regulation.

Before getting started, make sure you research the legal landscape, pick reliable sources, and do the maths.

Developers and the environment

Today, developers and the government are redefining the Indian real estate landscape, with tier II and III cities taking centre-stage and designing spaces with affordable and inclusive housing. Infrastructure development and manufacturing hotspots are driving the housing boom and providing great chances to create thriving communities.

We have seen a growth in the trend of green buildings in India, and with the country progressing towards a sustainable future, it is expected to be more prevalent in 2024. Green buildings are on the way to decrease energy usage by 20–30% and water consumption by 30–50% and, especially, reduce waste by recycling considerably. As per a recent analysis, green homes are selling quicker than other property developments and can be worth 20% more. Surely, sustainable buildings are proven to have a higher asset value and increased occupancy rates, making them a wise investment choice for homebuyers.

Brokerages: the real estate hustlers

Real estate brokers may harness their expertise and become trustworthy advisors in 2024. The new essentials include legal comprehension, proptech skills, and in-depth market knowledge. Consider tech-savvy, smooth post-sale support, virtual tours, and hyper-personalisation that fulfils dreams rather than merely selling properties. This is because, according to industry experts, 80% of property searches will begin online, which emphasises the growing influence of digital platforms in the real estate realm. Also, collaboration and strategic alliances with developers, banks, and local communities will rise.

The Indian real estate market is poised for change in 2024. The year seems to promise innovation, purpose, and possibility — from co-living trends to sustainable housing and from data-driven decision-making to human-centric relationships. Developers will concentrate on tier II and III cities, brokers will become trusted advisors, and investors will have access to new paths such as fractional ownership. The question is “Who are we to become?” rather than “What’s next?” As the curtain has raised for 2024, get ready for the revolution in Indian real estate.

The writer is Founder & CEO, Homesfy.in.

