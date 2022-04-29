The right one for you

A checklist for when you are investing in a new home

Property investment is a time-tested and one of the most secure investment instruments in India. Whenever a common citizen has surplus money to invest, real estate remains the first option to be considered and explored. In terms of long-term security and handsome returns, there are only a few competitors of real estate. However, before making an investment intensive decision, there are some key factors to consider.

Location

If you are investing your hard-earned money for investment purposes or for self-use, location is the primary factor of consideration. The return on investment (ROI) potential of the property is directly proportional to its location, ambience, neighbourhood and connectivity. If a property is too remotely located, the ROI potential will decline proportionately.

Approvals

Despite stringent checks by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the instances of land and property-related frauds keep appearing in the newspapers. The real estate investor must ascertain that the property in question is duly approved and all the documents are in place. Some of the key approvals to check are Encumbrance Certificate, Power of Attorney, completion certificate, municipal approval, fire NOC, RERA registration and so on. In the absence of the required approvals, the investor might be at the receiving end in cases of disputes or legal exigencies.

Developer reputation

The absence of RERA registration raises doubts in the minds of investors. Before investing in or shortlisting a property, an investor must consider the track record of the developer. The investor must endeavour to go for an established and reputed developer as it minimises the chances of fraud and unnecessary delays in property acquisition. As reputed developers have experience in delivering multiple projects successfully, the investor can rest assured of the decision.

Home loans

Arranging funds to buy a property is the most important stage. You must be well aware of the sources of finances to buy the property. If you have the entire money at your disposal, well and good. However, if you plan to take a home loan, you must be aware of the payment plan or conditions of the developers. In most cases, the payment is made in accordance with the construction status of the property. If the property is ready to move in, you must ensure that you get the possession as soon as you deposit the money. If taking a home loan, find out about the interest rates. You must explore options and select the institution which offers the lowest rate of interest. Be aware of hidden charges.

Non-banking finance companies and housing development companies also offer loans at attractive rates. However, you must be doubly sure of the legitimacy of such agencies.

The writer is MD, Goel Ganga Group & President (Elect.), NAREDCO Pune.