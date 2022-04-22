The new-age workspace

As the world becomes increasingly borderless, commercial real estate is restructuring offices to operate with minimum barriers and maximum balance

When one thinks of pre-2020 and how companies competed with one another to emerge as an employer of choice, the focus lay primarily on building office spaces in major urban centres around the world, with advanced designs and state-of-the-art workplace amenities, as they were the key selling points.

With a majority of India Inc.’s employees working remotely for almost two years now, there has been a shift in expectations of employees from their workplaces.

Redefining designs

Today, the needs and preferences of India Inc. has expanded beyond the basic ‘desk and chair’ in an office and are more influenced by the convenience offered. Aspects like location have taken a backseat.

Employees are now looking for workspaces that are safe, tech enabled, have stable hardware with an aesthetic appeal. In line with the same, the Steelcase Global Report highlights how employee engagement positively correlates with workplace satisfaction. Thus, employees are opting for workplaces that have large open spaces with minimum barriers, balance between indoor and outdoor spaces, recreational areas, etc. The inclusion of these elements will give more flexibility to employees. For example, not working from a particular desk for the entire day. Apart from these design aspects, health and safety takes centrestage at offices through touchless doors, retina scanners for entries, sensor-activated disinfectants, and digitalised ventilators. In this year of recovery for commercial real estate, corporate offices are likely to see high investments in prop-tech for property management.

Away from the metros

According to my observation, the desire to break out from the rut of work from home will become universal in 2022. While the pandemic led to the reverse migration of the workforce, in such a scenario, decentralised workspaces became an option that employers were ready to adopt.

At the back of this trend, corporate offices are moving to a decentralised model to be closer to where their employees are, as it also allows them to not restrict their talent hiring by geographies and therefore have a much larger talent pool to choose from. This move has also resulted in a domino effect, where businesses are looking beyond metros and are expanding their footprint in tier-II and III cities.

As the world becomes increasingly borderless, modern offices are moving towards a flexible yet connected workplace model that drives collaboration and productivity. In view of the same, today, people enjoy the comfort of having retail, restaurants, workspaces and various services at a single location which has given rise to the mixed-use of commercial spaces.

Blurring the lines

With a gradual return to work, many businesses are now setting up their offices in malls as these premises offer options to shop, eat, watch a movie, indulge in various games, etc., with an abundance of parking space. Considering the new lifestyle we are all adapting, where lines are blurring between professional and personal lives, converging offices with other commercial real estate spaces is definitely a solution that offers convenience to employees while allowing developers to maximise gains.

At the start of the pandemic, employees enjoyed the serenity of a quiet home compared to a bustling office. Employers have also enjoyed the apparent increase in productivity, and they’ve seen how Working from Home (WFH) could reduce necessary corporate office space costs. While the debate oscillates between WFH to hybrid models to work from office, the relevance of physical workspace will always remain among both employees and employers.

In the past two years, I have observed that WFH is often not sustainable, and therefore employees are increasingly demanding flexi options. In recent times, employees have adopted the concept of workcations, which is out of office experience that encompasses work time and leisure time. Additionally, to give more flexibility to employees, some businesses have booked seats in coworking spaces for short-term leases across the country or are allowing employees to work at any time and from anywhere, basis their convenience.

With COVID bringing in a plethora of changes, one thing we all have understood is that corporate offices in India will continue to evolve to accommodate how people want to work. As companies rethink the future of workplaces, these factors will give businesses opportunities and make them more resilient to face uncertainties.

The writer is CEO & Founder, Awfis.