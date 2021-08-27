The age of wellness homes

27 August 2021 13:58 IST

The segment is predicted to reach a valuation of $197 Billion by 2022

The unforeseen Covid-19 pandemic has changed our perception of customer behaviour and consumerism in totality. This sudden disruption has given consumers the time and space to explore new experiences and ideas. Due to the chronic mannerism of the pandemic, many people have ventured into fitness and healthcare for the very first time. This has fuelled a whole new momentum of drawing inclination towards a health-oriented lifestyle. In sync with the present customer sentiments, ‘wellness homes’ have now emerged as the new-age home for the modern buyer. Health and hygiene have taken precedence in this pandemic-stricken world, juxtaposed with smart and sustainable homes.

The new luxury

The wellness quotient of a home has taken a different trajectory, distancing away from tangible materialistic amenities towards more health-oriented lifestyle goals. A rejuvenated outlook towards life includes spaces to relax and for recreational activities. The immunity and well-being of an individual is dependent on the habitat and the potency it can provide for the high quality of life.

Customer eccentricity is the core belief behind the brainchild of wellness homes. The uncompromising approach of the customer regarding their health and well-being has paved the path towards the inception of modern homes with well-being quotients.

The upcoming wellness-oriented residential real estate is a preventive measure against the recent rise of pandemics and epidemics. Homes are the first line of defence against any disease and virus, so the only possible solution is to invest mindfully in properties that uplift you both financially and health-wise.

The reduction in the use of public spaces has increased the value of private spaces exponentially. The incremental value a wellness home offers is only a one-time transaction that safeguards our future vulnerabilities and insecurities. People now intend on living a long life that is equally fulfilling and enriched with quality health and wellness.

Beautiful rooftop garden. Outside terrace with amazing park. Modern wooden arbor among green trees. Urban eco design and mini-ecosystem. Landscaping in Singapore.

Top features

To constitute a nurturing environment between an individual and its habitat, it needs to be enriched with sustainable resources and conveniences such as:

- Water and air purification facilities

- Good ventilation and natural light

- Thermal health

- Dust and pest repellent technology

- Reflexology based pathways

- Aromatherapy dispensers

- Vertical gardens

- Radiation-free apartment spaces

- Balconies and sun decks

- Circadian rhythm and dawn simulators

- Roller shutters

This nascent wellness home industry places an individual’s wellness at the centre of its design, creation and development process. The multidimensional lens of health and well being uses the state of the art technology which promises a bonus from the wellness driven course of life which includes:

- Better personal life

- Work-life balance

- Quality sleep cycle

- Exposure to nature

- Safety and security

- Privacy

All these lifestyle changes will induce a better quality of life in this fast-paced world of contamination and adulteration. These utilities are an arrangement to re-design our lives to be happier and healthier. A better cognitive functioning with added work-life balance will help people to protect themselves from an alien virus or disease in the dystopian future.

The road ahead

Wellness homes are targetted at the well-travelled and educated clientele. A majority of home buyers today are ready to shell out extra for a lifestyle surrounding sustainability, well-being, and fitness. Wellness homes encourage social interaction with an active lifestyle which is involuntarily inculcated in these homes.

A home in this category is currently priced above ₹1 crore because of the high upkeep and maintenance of wellness features. According to a recent market research report, the wellness homes segment was valued at $134 billion in 2017 which now has witnessed steady growth and is predicted to reach a valuation of $197 Billion by 2022. In India, the gravitation towards wellness homes among home buyers is emerging soon in urban smart cities like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Pune and will gradually pervade to semi-urban cities like tier 1, 2, and 3 soon. In the long run, wellness homes will be the ‘new comfort’ of vital importance transposing all segments of home buyers.

The writer is National President, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO)