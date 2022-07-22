Some old documents not required

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

I purchased a property during the early 1980’s from a senior banking official and it was duly registered. That person had purchased the same in the early 70’s through a Power of Attorney (POA) holder of a company. The board of directors of the company appointed a person and sold the plots to various buyers after suitable government approval for layout etc. The said vendor of my plot did not handover any POA copy. The property was earlier owned by an individual with patta in his name who had sold it to the said company in the 1950’s. All this information is available in my registered sale deed and my vendor’s sale deed, that is my parent document with particulars of SRO, registration numbers, document numbers, book and volume etc. I applied for patta about seven months ago at an e-seva centre. I am getting old and I want my legal heir to inherit the property earned by honest means. The revenue department has not given any reason to me for the delay in issuing the patta. Enquiries in their office revealed that my transaction is genuine and the property was duly surveyed but the senior officer was withholding the issue of patta for want of the above said 1950 transaction document (probably) through a power holder and the 1970 POA copy meant for my vendor. Kindly clarify whether: 1. Patta is obtainable under the above said circumstances especially when the executants have deceased. 2. Very old documents are essential, especially when the concerned Registration Department offices are periodically trifurcated, who have made known their inability to trace the SRO, let alone the ancient documents. 3. Any appeal is possible in the absence of the Revenue Department’s categorical information as RTI route may not fetch desired results. Please clarify.

— Vidhya R., Chennai

Normally, if the extent and survey number mentioned in the document are in alignment with the revenue records and on site measurements, there will be no impediment on the part of the authorities to issue a patta. Old parent documents will not normally be required in such cases. It is not clear as to why the details of previous documents are sought for in your case. If there is any discrepancy in the documents and records, a physical survey may be required. You may consult your lawyer with the entire set of documents as well as the copy of the patta in the name of the earlier owner to process the matter further.