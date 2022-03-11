Say no to unapproved construction

A promoter known to me has offered me a flat for sale at a very competitive price. It is located in Ayyappanthangal area, next to Porur. The unit consists of five flats, of which only four flats are approved; the said flat is unapproved. When asked about UDS, the promoter assures it will be incorporated in the sale deed the same way as it has been given to other approved flats and purchasers on pro-rata basis. Is it possible? He assures to take care of everything including the registration. Kindly advise the exact legal position and also advise whether I can take the risk of investing my money to purchase the said unapproved flat.

— M. Yuvarajan, Valasaravakkam

It is not advisable to purchase any property that is not duly approved.