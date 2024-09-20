Rise of the vertical city

Urban development in the 21st century has undergone a remarkable transformation with the emergence of vertical cities as a pioneering solution to the challenges posed by rapid urbanisation. Vertical cities, characterised by tall buildings that integrate residential, commercial, and recreational spaces within a compact footprint, have gained prominence in major metropolitan areas across India.

Recent reports from the Indian real estate industry highlight the growing demand for innovative urban development solutions amid burgeoning population growth and limited horizontal space availability. According to latest figures, India is projected to add over 300 million urban residents by 2050, underscoring the urgency to adopt sustainable and efficient land use practices.

The significance of vertical cities lies in their ability to optimise land utilisation, promote compact urban planning, and foster sustainable living practices. With challenges such as land scarcity, rising property prices, and environmental concerns looming large, vertical cities offer a viable solution to accommodate the burgeoning urban population while minimising environmental impact.

Optimising land use

India’s rapid urbanisation and population growth have exacerbated the challenges of horizontal expansion, with limited horizontal space available in densely populated cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. In this context, vertical expansion offers a compelling solution to optimise land use efficiency. By building upwards instead of outwards, developers can maximise land utilisation, enabling more people to live and work in close proximity to essential amenities and transportation hubs.

Integrated mixed-use developments within vertical cities promote compact urban planning, fostering a sense of community and connectivity within urban spaces. Moreover, the vertical integration of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces reduces the need for long commutes, thereby minimising traffic congestion and carbon emissions.

The economic implications of vertical cities are also noteworthy. High-rise developments attract diverse investors and tenants, stimulating economic activity and enhancing property values in urban centres. Additionally, vertical cities offer a solution to escalating land prices by maximising the value of limited urban land through high-density development.

Fostering sustainable practices

From an environmental perspective, vertical cities offer significant benefits. By building upwards instead of outwards, developers can reduce the carbon footprint associated with urban sprawl. Vertical integration enables compact urban planning, minimising the need for private vehicles and reducing emissions from transportation.

Additionally, vertical cities incorporate energy-efficient technologies such as green building design, solar panels, and rainwater harvesting systems to further mitigate environmental impact.

Furthermore, sustainable urban development drives economic growth and investment in the real estate sector. Vertical cities create job opportunities in construction, design, and property management, contributing to overall economic prosperity.

Addressing challenges

The emergence of vertical cities stands as a pivotal evolution in urban planning, particularly in a country like India where rapid urbanisation presents unique challenges. While vertical cities offer numerous advantages, they also come with their set of challenges and considerations that demand attention.

First, ensuring building safety and infrastructure capacity is paramount. High-rise structures necessitate stringent safety measures to mitigate risks associated with structural integrity and disaster preparedness. Robust infrastructure, including transportation networks and utility services, must also be in place to efficiently support vertical urban centres.

Second, addressing the issue of affordable housing within vertical cities is critical. These developments offer compact living spaces, ensuring accessibility and affordability for a diverse range of income groups is essential for fostering inclusive urban growth. Implementing policies and incentives to encourage developers to include affordable housing options within vertical projects imperative.

Moreover, promoting social equity and inclusive development is essential for the long-term sustainability of vertical cities. Initiatives aimed at creating diverse and vibrant communities, offering access to essential amenities and public spaces, and addressing social disparities are integral to fostering a sense of belonging and cohesion within vertical urban centres.

Adapting regulatory frameworks and urban planning policies to accommodate the unique requirements of vertical cities is another key consideration. Flexibility in zoning regulations, building codes, and environmental standards is necessary to facilitate innovative design solutions while safeguarding the interests of residents and stakeholders.

Lastly, building public acceptance and fostering community engagement are crucial for the successful implementation of vertical cities. Transparency, communication, and collaboration with local communities are vital in addressing concerns, garnering support, and ensuring that the needs and aspirations of residents are met.

Obstacles in India

Despite the numerous benefits of vertical cities, India faces challenges that slow their adoption. High construction costs are a major hurdle, as tall buildings require advanced engineering, premium materials, and strict safety measures, making them costly for developers. Additionally, navigating India’s regulatory landscape, which involves multiple approvals and permits, can delay projects and drive up expenses.

Cultural and social preferences also play a role. Many Indians prefer low-rise homes with a sense of neighbourhood and personal interaction. The perception that high-rise living is impersonal persists, along with concerns about safety during emergencies or natural disasters. Although modern technologies have addressed these issues, the perception of risk remains.

Additionally, traditional Indian housing preferences, such as larger homes with private courtyards, are not easily replicated in vertical developments. In cities like Mumbai, efforts to redevelop slums into high-rises have faced resistance, as residents often prioritise community bonds and their way of life.

That said, the real estate industry in India is evolving, and with technological advancements, high-rise living has the potential to offer sustainable, modern, and secure urban solutions for the growing population while balancing cultural nuances.

Future outlook

Looking ahead, the future of urban development in India hinges on embracing innovation and fostering collaboration among stakeholders. By harnessing the potential of vertical cities and adopting cutting-edge design solutions, sustainable practices, and smart technologies, Indian cities can pave the way for vibrant, livable, and resilient urban environments.

Vertical cities offer a holistic approach to addressing the complexities of 21st-century urbanisation, optimising land use efficiency, fostering community connectivity, and promoting environmental sustainability.

The writer is Avneesh Sood, Director, Eros Group.

