2022: the year that was

December 23, 2022 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

After the initial COVID-19 pandemic wave and the ensuing enforced lockdowns, India’s residential market has been expanding at a breakneck rate. The fact that not only is the demand for housing increasing but that sales of housing units in important cities even reached decadal highs confirms the legitimacy of this rising trend in home ownership.

“The Indian real estate sector witnessed one of its most extensive turnaround years this year, something that hasn’t happened in the past 10 years.”Abhishek KapoorCEO, Puravankara Ltd., Bengaluru

The phenomena in the year 2022 were undeniably conducive to the real estate industry, especially for the residential sector. The top cities as well as tier II and III cities were characterised by a strong demand for housing, predominantly from end users.

Low mortgage interest rates and inexorably rising homeownership rates also contributed to the growth and dynamism of the residential real estate market. Basis the present pace of housing sales and the first three quarters of this year, it can be extrapolated that 2022 will have surpassed the previous peak of 2014, with all-time high sales in the top seven cities. According to a recent Anarock study, the overall sales in the top seven cities would surpass 3.6 lakh units in 2022 (in 2014, 3.43 lakh units were sold).

“2022 started on a good note as homebuyers took advantage of the relatively low home loan rates and went ahead buying property. People who generally opted for rental as a choice understood the significance of possessing a home.”Pritam ChivukulaCo-founder & Director, Tridhaatu Realty and Treasurer, CREDAI MCHI, Mumbai

Despite the RBI’s consecutive increases in the repo rate, there has been an unremitting demand for homes showing no signs of abating. This tendency is not limited to the typical few cities that serve as the benchmark for real estate in the nation; rather, the rising demand is visible in all of the housing markets nationwide.

“Homebuyer choice for bigger and better homes is one trend that emerged during the pandemic and still holds strong despite headwinds served by increased property prices and home loan interest rate. Homebuyers considered mitigating affordability pressures by preferring suburban locations.”Vivek RathiDirector Research, Knight Frank India, Mumbai

Nearly 40 land deals amounting to more than 590 acres were proposed for residential development in 2022 (January through September), along with 147 acres for industrial and logistic parks and warehouses, 119 acres for data centres, 115 acres for mixed-use development, and 26 acres for commercial development.

“One major learning for the housing sector in 2022 was that no trend is cast in stone, no matter how much developers, brokers, and market pundits may believe it is. The fact that millennials developed a strong affinity for homeownership during the year is a case in point. The year once again proved that Indian residential real estate is a dynamic market that reacts to new impulses.”Anil PharandeChairman, Pharande Spaces, Pune

According to a survey by a property consultant, the top eight cities in India closed at least 68 land sales totalling 1,656 acres in the first nine months of 2022, up from 20 deals in the same period the previous year as developers scurried to buy land in response to rising housing demand.

Rough ride

Affordable housing had a difficult time with more buyers in this segment adopting a wait-and-watch attitude; as a result new supply in this category significantly decreased. Factors like low availability of developed land, rising threshold cost of construction, rigid land use planning, inadequate access to inexpensive housing finance, and the involvement of a marked plurality of agencies were reasons for this segment not faring well.

“The last six to eight months have seen a tangible return to prepandemic conditions as foreign investments and NRI homebuyers took centrestage.”Venkatesh GopalakrishnanCEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Mumbai

According to Anarock data, of the 2,36,560 units that were introduced in the top seven cities during the pre-COVID year of 2019, 40% were inexpensive housing units. The supply of affordable housing decreased to 21% of the roughly 2.65 lakh units launched in these cities during the first nine months of 2022.

In comparison to the precarious and highly uncertain pandemic period, job security improved in the first half of the year. Even though the second half of the year brought sombre news on this front, there was still significant hiring in the IT/ITeS industry.

“The year was extremely rewarding for the coworking industry. The occupancy for most coworking operators improved from 60% in the beginning of 2022 to 70-90% towards the end of the first quarter and stayed that way for the remaining year making this a profitable year for the segment. The industry is likely to grow by 25-35% in 2023, and the coworking segment will account for 20% of all commercial real estate absorption in the coming year.”Aditya VermaCEO & Founder, The Office Pass (TOP), Gurugram

The start-up boom in India greatly boosted commercial property market zones, resulting in a dramatic increase in office-space absorption rates.

Rental rise

According to JLL-India research, the start-up ecosystem captured over 30% of total office lease activity in 2022, with impressive growth projections for 2023. Diverse start-up portfolios bought about 6.97 million square feet of office space in the first half of 2022 alone. The commercial real estate industry, which had been stifled by the pandemic, is also experiencing a surge in office lease demand from start-ups. Commerce in malls and shopping complexes surpassed pre-pandemic levels, prompting operators to renegotiate rents and demand a larger share of income from merchants and brands. They were also amenable to shorter lease terms, which allowed them to adjust the tenant mix. Retailers were willing to pay higher revenue shares in prime locations, where quality space was scarce. The present lease pattern reflects the sector’s continuing growth pace and the demand for Grade A retail space is expected to remain strong.

“2022 was the year of building resilience. We witnessed a change in the way organisations functioned; distributed workspaces started emerging as a viable framework.”Amit RamaniFounder & CEO, Awfis, New Delhi

India is also evolving into a favourable site for multi-national shared services companies to scale up operational processes. As a result, commercial real estate will be needed in our time of change, and the market will grow quickly in 2033; it will naturally join the overall real estate recovery cycle and contribute to the same.

Small land parcels Pune recorded eight land deals for about 124 acres, accounting for 7% of the total land area transacted across the top cities. All these were proposed for residential development. Chennai closed seven deals for upwards of 92 acres for mixed-use development including residential, BPO and an industrial park, while Ahmedabad closed three deals for about 9.6 acres.

The writer is Senior vice-president & Chief sales & marketing officer, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Ltd.