Nagging internal disputes

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

October 13, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

We intend purchasing all of the 10 flats from the owner of the property, who has some personal issues with his legal heir. If we want to go ahead and buy the flats without getting into trouble in future, is there a legal way we could consider? If we were to deposit their dues in the court, would that solve the problem? Will such a transaction be valid enough to state that we are the owners after the deal is complete? Please let us know if we could consider a bank loan for security purposes.

Duraibabu S.

The nature of entitlement of the legal heir is not clear from your query. A property may be purchased only from all the owners having interest in the same. At the same time, no one can be compelled to part with their share of ownership in any property. At best, you can purchase the shares of consenting owners and deal with possession related and other aspects arising out of the same thereafter, by taking proper legal advice in this regard.

