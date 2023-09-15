Eight ways to spot a developer

September 15, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST

Most industry estimates concur that around 70% of the projects by value in top Indian cities are by branded developers. If you’re on the market for a home, your first preference will be a property in a project by such a developer. But what constitutes a strong brand in real estate? In the broadest sense, a branded real estate development firm is one whose name is widely known and trusted. The term ‘branded’ does not necessarily mean that the developer is a national player or that they are listed on the stock exchange.

While marketing strategies via public relations campaigns, high-visibility advertising, and strong social media presence certainly help, no real estate brand — especially in a B2C segment like residential real estate — can be built by marketing alone. Some key attributes of a branded developer:

1. Verifiable record

The developer has consistently ensured that his customers get possession of the homes they have purchased within the period committed to in the sales deed. If there is a delay, the reasons are self-evident and obvious to the buyers, such as the labour shortage during the worst parts of the pandemic. Certainly, it will not be because the developer has run out of capital.

2. No shortage of capital

Perhaps the most important attribute of a strong brand is that it sells even when non-branded products fall out of favour. When a developer’s projects are never short of buyers, he doesn’t run out of money. Branded developers are financially stable with access to institutional funding, ensuring continuous cash flows into projects. A strong brand’s most convincing endorsement is its balance sheet.

3. Construction quality

Regardless of how many projects he has ongoing and already completed, there will be no variations in the quality of materials used and workmanship. His properties are uniformly durable and resistant to wear and tear. The firm will have official certification such as ISO 9001-2000, which guarantees consistent and process-driven construction quality, using the latest construction techniques.

4. Total transparency

A branded developer conducts his business with complete financial transparency. The selling prices for the units in his project are declared and apply to all buyers. He is also fully compliant with all RERA guidelines, and in fact was practicing high corporate governance and ethical business even before RERA. This ensured that his company eased seamlessly into the new regime in 2016.

5. Customer centricity

Branded players are very responsive to customer needs and feedback, and invest heavily in post-sales service and relationship management. There is no ‘sell-it-and-forget-it’ attitude here. A good developer sees every past customer as his brand ambassador.

6. Generous marketing

He lives up to his reputation with sizeable budgets for advertising and digital engagement. The spend is clearly evident in the quality of the messaging, which invariably involves reputed advertising agencies. He invests significantly in brand building through advertising, digital campaigns, customer relationship management (CRM) and public relations. They know that their reputation goes beyond any one project.

7. Superior amenities

Branded developers invest in premium amenities like swimming pools, gyms, sports courts, community spaces for their township projects. Homebuyers get to enjoy high-quality facilities rather than having to settle for a compromised lifestyle.

8. Sustainable designs

Branded developers invariably have in-house design and architecture teams and also invest heavily in innovative, space-saving and comfort-oriented designs in their projects. Their projects also have the latest sustainability features, are designed and built to reduce their environmental impact, and have the certification to prove it.

The writer is Managing Director, Pharande Spaces. Views expressed are his own.