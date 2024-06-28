Union Budget 2024: Real estate’s wishlist

The Indian real estate sector is a crucible of economic growth and employment. The sector stands at a crossroads as the government prepares to present its Union Budget in July. Though it has massive potential, the Indian housing industry still faces numerous hurdles.

ADVERTISEMENT

To generate more growth and address the housing needs of a growing population, particularly in the low and mid-income segments, the Budget must include tax breaks, regulatory reforms, and financial assistance measures.

Affordable and mid-income housing is the foundation of the real estate industry, meeting the urgent housing needs of the enormous low-income group and middle-class population. To significantly boost this section, the following strategies are critical:

ADVERTISEMENT

Interest subsidies and housing loans

Raising the interest subsidy for housing loans is the need of the hour. Doing this will make homeownership more affordable. Reducing interest rates will also lower the financial stress on aspiring homebuyers. The government should seriously think about widening the scope of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Enhanced Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS)

Extending and improving CLSS can provide financial relief to mid-income homebuyers. Both the income eligibility threshold and subsidy amount should be raised.

Single-window clearance

A single-window clearance system for budget home projects will help considerably to make the complex approval process more streamlined and simple. This, in turn, would help to decrease delays in possession of such units and reduce the overall costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tax breaks

To lighten the load and make homeownership approachable, tax breaks come handy. They can also encourage builders to take on new affordable housing projects.

Raising the tax deduction limit under Section 24(b) of the IT Act is long overdue. The deduction limit should be increased from the current ₹2 lakh to at least ₹3 lakh or even more.

Reduce stamp duty

The government can encourage state governments to cut their stamp duty rates, which account for a significant portion of the cost of homeownership. Even a temporary decrease or waiver of stamp duty on affordable and lower-middle-income housing can boost demand and sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incentives for first-time buyers

First-time homebuyers should get further sentiment boosters. For instance, the government can raise the deduction limit under Sections 80EE and 80EEA for such buyers.

GST reforms for developers

GST rates applicable on construction materials and services can help lower overall project costs for builders. Also, a reduced GST rate for affordable housing projects would help attract more builders to this vital segment and to pursue such projects.

Apart from direct financial boosters, the Budget can introduce many policy initiatives, which will indirectly improve sentiment in the housing sector:

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast-track infrastructure

The government is determined to develop infrastructure like roads and public transport such as metros and railways. This helps expand metropolitan areas and boosts affordable housing, which is usually developed in emerging areas where land is cheaper and infrastructure is still catching up. However, we need a much faster roll-out of such projects so that connectivity to such areas improves at a faster pace.

Land reforms

Simplifying the overall land acquisition process will help developers speed up their supply of new projects. There is an express need for an open and effective land records management system that reduces disputes and, therefore, project delays.

Better finance access

Developers always need access to financing, but smaller and medium-scale players are at a bigger disadvantage than big players. The Budget could consider announcing a separate real estate investment fund and also credit guarantees to such builders so that their cash flow improves.

Rental housing policy

Rental housing would benefit from favourable policies and tax incentives for those who cannot afford to buy homes. Implementing a model tenancy law and providing tax breaks on rental income would help a lot.

The writer is Managing Director, Pharande Spaces.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.