No money, no cry

December 23, 2022 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

Investing in real estate is a great way to secure your financial future. But having little to no money upfront often has people putting this dream on hold. While it is true that real estate investing is an asset class that typically requires money to make money, there are ways to get started without too much in hand. Here are some investing strategies:

REITs: There are numerous advantages to investing in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). For starters, they are convenient for anyone who is familiar with investing in products such as stocks. Furthermore, while investing in an REIT does not imply that you own property, this can be viewed positively. And because you don’t own any property, you don’t have to worry about property management or maintenance, making REITs a much more hands-off investment. Finally, when compared to other investments such as stocks, these provide competitive returns.

Microloans: A plethora of new financing options have opened the market for new real estate businesses to profit. Microloans, as the name implies, are typically geared toward startups or newer businesses that require resources to generate additional growth. These are much smaller than the loans offered by traditional financial institutions, and are an excellent way to invest in real estate when you have no money.

Property lease options: These are underutilised investments with low initial costs. You can rent out a property without purchasing it if you have a property lease option. It can be a small upfront investment that provides all the benefits of a steady rental income without the hassle of a mortgage. And if the price rises above your agreed-upon purchase price, you’ll have gained instant equity.

Seller financing: It is a tried and true method of investing in real estate with no money. When buyers are unable to obtain a loan from a financial institution, they may seek real estate financing from sellers. Essentially, the seller takes on the role of the lender, allowing the buyer to purchase the property and make periodic payments over a mutually agreed-upon period. As the buyer is not bound by any traditional lending requirements from lenders, seller financing is an excellent way to acquire real estate.

Partnerships: Private partnerships or real estate investment groups (REIGs) are another viable option for investors interested in owning actual physical real estate rather than just REIT shares. The partnership method enables groups of investors to purchase one or more apartments or condo units via an operating company. The company manages the investment for a certain percentage of the monthly rent, relieving the investors of time-consuming property management concerns.

The writer is Director, Goel Ganga Developments.