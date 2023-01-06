Getting a joint patta

January 06, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Our builder developed nine flats on a plot of 6,130 sq.ft. owned by a single person. The plot owner got six flats; three flats were given to the builder for outside sale. I purchased one flat from the builder directly. The sale deed was registered for UDS as per area of the flat. The original patta is in the name of the owner. Is it necessary to obtain patta individually in the name of the other three owners?

P. Rangarajan, Chennai

Once the undivided shares relating to all the nine flats are registered, a joint patta in the names of the new set of owners can be obtained by making an application to the Tahsildar, enclosing copies of all the sale deeds.