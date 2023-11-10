Time to celebrate

November 10, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST

In India, the festive season that starts from October is marked by a windfall for housing sales. Where home purchase is one of the most important decisions, it is natural that many buyers prefer to buy during the auspicious time. Besides, emotional attachment, prudent investment choices also define buying choices.

The festive season in India witnesses a plethora of attractive discount options and freebies, which further fuels housing demand. Many developers give attractive discounts alongside other financial incentives such as easy payment plans, free clubhouse membership, parking slots, and much more. Likewise, the market is fraught with a slew of gift options such as international trips, jewellery, electronic appliances, smartphones, etc.

Uptick in sales

Past trends indicate an uprise in sales during the festive season, further underlining the importance of the period for the overall industry. As per Anarock data in the seven major metros, housing sales crossed 88,000 units during the extended festive quarter in 2022. This was a significant 4% Q/Q jump compared to the previous quarter, where the total sales registered was a little less than 85,000 units.

During the same period, to match the growing appetite, most of the leading developers came up with aggressive new launches. As per the report, during the same period, the total sales volume amounted to 93,500 units, jumping by 14% on a Q/Q basis.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region is generally the biggest market in terms of sales followed by other cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Around 35-40% of the sales are directed towards the affordable segment (₹40 lakhs and below). The premium segment (₹1.5 crore and above) is the second largest segment, with a sale close to a quarter of the overall volume.

It is noteworthy that there is a visible shift in the Indian housing demand, with momentous growth in the premium segment. Though the overall market is still skewed towards the affordable and lower-middle-income segments, the premium categories are also growing at an accelerated rate.

The pandemic has renewed interest in the premium and luxury segment with a growing inclination for larger spaces, top-tier amenities, and modern facilities. Buyers do not hesitate to pay a premium for better quality and services. Home is no longer just a place to live but becoming a symbol of curated experiences and an elevated lifestyle.

Growing interest rates

One thing that can decelerate an otherwise upbeat momentum is the growth in interest rates. Between March 2022 and 2023, the average interest rates on home loans have increased to 9% from 6.5%. This can undermine growth in the real estate industry and dent the market demand.

Despite the pandemic adversely affecting the economy, the Indian housing market showed resilience. One of the factors that fostered growth in the sector was low interest rates. In a market like India, interest rates play an instrumental role in driving demand. Right now, the home loan rates are still affordable. However, it might soon change if the ascending tendencies continue. This won’t augur well for the industry, making credit access beyond reach for a major segment of the population.

It is essential that the governing agencies should take a close look at the situation and come up with more sector-specific incentives. This will further help in driving the demand and contain potential risks. After all, a healthy real estate and robust economy feed into each other.

The writer is Director, RPS Group.

