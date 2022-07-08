Keep Plan(et) A: Urban planning holds the key

Localised design interventions, responsive policies and emission norms can help preserve and regenerate urban green ecosystems

There is no Plan(et) B. Until someone solves that, we need to sustain Plan(et) A and create a win-win proposition for the environment. The problem statement is clear, climate change is as real as what we see around us.

Cities are engines of economic growth and cultural engagement. As India urbanises rapidly to the 40% mark, we have an opportunity to view our cities as agents of change instead of contributing to the problem. Our planning and design have long contributed to the problem of building concrete jungles in our cities and therefore we require a new awareness for a solution-based approach. The brilliant thing about a good city is that it belongs to its people. It represents a collective of visions that should work for each citizen, family, community, cluster, neighbourhood, district, city and finally the planet.

Given that sustainable development is a shared responsibility, our first response could be to ‘preserve’ — safeguard existing natural habitats, understand their long-term preservation and create as minimal an intrusion as required. A second response could be to ‘conserve’ — judicious use of natural habitat and resources; and the third ‘regenerate’ — set up systems through architecture and planning for nature to integrate with the built environment, evolve, grow, die and regenerate responsibly. Robust planning, localised design interventions, responsive policies, emission norms, strict monitoring, regulation and a prototype to scale approach can help preserve, conserve and regenerate urban green ecosystems. Connecting these green ecosystems will allow for a better engagement with the land and its natural forces that will in turn foster a positive impact on our wellbeing, sustenance and enhance living conditions. Master planners, policy makers, architects, developers and informed societies can integrate their work within this green framework and systematically identify and relieve biodiversity stresses across scales, assets, uses and programmes in the urban setting. Such localised interventions within urban networks could restore existing natural systems or create new microclimates attracting biodiversity and help alleviate the stresses and strains of mundane urban living.

To do this, planners would need to map existing biodiversity, ensure segregation of motor car vehicular traffic to minimise impact; encourage mass transit; integrate walkable green spaces especially as natural air filtration systems; work with natural water systems; and build for resilience. Localised interventions such as urban farms in shared landscaped spaces can also help bring back focus on connecting with the land for nourishment. Developments can therefore be assessed for the ability to regenerate environmental positives — oxygen, water, pollination, food, biodiversity, and other such key health parameters to positively impact communities.

The forest came first and then our cities. They can not only coexist but find a home in each other. It would help for all of us to think like a forest and be grateful that the forest does not think like us. Our thinking must merge and create for a sustainable future.

The writer is CEO Vikhroli, Chief CSR, and Sustainability Officer, Godrej Properties.