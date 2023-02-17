The PropTech boom

February 17, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

We live in a world where technology has made inroads into nearly every industry to make businesses more efficient and gain a competitive edge. Real estate too is witnessing a digital transformation with the growth of the PropTech industry addressing the needs of a wide range of customers, including buyers, sellers and renters, facility management companies, real-estate consultants and mortgage banks.

Consider, for instance, one cutting-edge example as the industry addresses consumer concerns on property ownership and maintaining a clear title with AI and blockchain. Blockchain digitally records transactions as a decentralised, encrypted database without the risk of being manipulated. The most wide application of Blockchain in PropTech is through property listing sites. When property listings are stored on a Blockchain network, it becomes more difficult for the information to be altered by an outside party. Blockchain also helps in investing in properties through NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

“PropTech has seen a major surge in adoption not only by customers but construction partners as well. The next level of PropTech is modular homes.”Jayesh RajpurohitCEO, Brick & Bolt

The pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation in the real estate industry with the launch of several PropTech services even as consumers are increasingly comfortable with using digital platforms. Here are a few examples that are making a difference in the industry today:

3D walkthroughs

With the help of 3D project walkthroughs, showing properties can be facilitated via online portals. Marketing automation has drastically improved the effectiveness and reduced the costs of mass-media advertising for real estate and other sectors. Applying technologies like AI (artificial intelligence) to real estate customer relationship management software have made it much easier for brokers and channel partners to capture, manage and nurture leads. PropTech is enabling developers to better serve occupants, while making faster conversions.

Home automation systems

People love to have full control of their homes and buildings and this is achieved today with the help of various home automation systems. Voice-controlled and touchless commands in elevators and building functions are newer attraction points for the end-customers. In property management, PropTech facilitates the work of the maintenance staff. The solutions include complex management tools to look after heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and security systems, and other smart functions that cover several aspects of a property, such as inventories, consumption indicators and much more.

“With focus on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing and government-enabled labour digitisation, the next few years could be a golden opportunity for innovations on skills, safety, training and wellness.”Anshul KhuranaCEO Entitled Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Collaborating with real estate data and analytics platforms helps building owners with real-time data to look after the maintenance of several aspects of the building like elevators, lights, lease management and information on neighbourhood areas.

Cloud computing

With the use of AI, virtual reality, drones for arial photography, geospatial mapping and surveillance, construction activities are being automated. With cloud computing, developers can take stock of pre-construction and construction efficiencies and pre-empt risks. And by automating parts of the construction process, developers are reducing turnaround time by quickly flagging faults, improving quality, expediting decision-making processes, and focusing human collaboration where it is most valuable. Automating property also improves workplace design and valuation.

Reducing carbon footprint

Building construction in India is one of the major sources of CO2 emissions. Therefore, the real estate allied industries are looking at adopting green concepts for energy efficiency and reduction in carbon footprint.

As each aspect of the building contributes to the overall score in rating systems like Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED), PropTech can be an efficient way to reduce the carbon footprint of a project. Building Information Modelling (BIM) technologies can help developers utilise building space more efficiently and consume less energy. PropTech can use BIM for 3D renderings and visualisation platforms to allow engineers to simulate energy consumption based on accurate infrastructural assumptions. Through digital mapping, the 3D interiors can be put to various applications to optimise the functionality of a building.

“The biggest trend in PropTech for this year and the next few years is going to be sustainability and climate tech focused solutions. The three-way nexus — real estate, technology and decarbonisation — will be a truly global trend, especially if you consider that the built environment is responsible for more than 40% of greenhouse gases emissions worldwide, and the capital that is being allocated to solve this problem.”AbilashCEO, WeGoT Utility Solutions

Just as technology has reshaped other sectors, PropTech, is leading to revolutionary changes in design, construction, real estate and related industries. Developers are able to bring new paradigms in the quality of construction, and architects, interior designers and property managers — and even elevator and escalator providers — are taking real estate to the next level with improved designs and services, all aimed at improving the experience for customers.

The writer is president, Otis India.

