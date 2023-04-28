Rules for renovation

April 28, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

We are five families living in five portions of a house that was sold to us in the 1970s. We want to develop the property now as it has become old and unsafe. I read sometime ago that the government permitted increasing the number of floors of a construction so that land could be optimally used. The total plot area is 4,960 sq.ft. with a 40-42 ft. wide road. Please tell us if we can build a five-storey building, with may be two flats on each floor as per each family’s requirements? Also, when we bought the unit, we mentioned the total area (as shown by the earlier buyer) in the document. Subsequently, when the sub-registrar came to our house to measure the area, she found the entire portion was 90 sq.ft. more. She asked us to pay a stamp fee of around ₹10,000. We paid that amount, and the office duly acknowledged the same with a stamp, detailing the break-up figures as well. We now want to be compensated for the enhanced floor area. What must we do?

Kalyanapasupathy Venkatraman

A collective reading of all the documents of present owners will indicate the total extent of the land and the details of holding of each owner. The new construction has to be shared between the existing owners in the ratio of their land ownership. The total built up area that can be constructed on any plot will depend on road width, the dimensions of the plot, requirements of setback spaces and ability to provide for adequate car parking slots. These aspects have to be checked with an architect.