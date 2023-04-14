When do I make a Will?

April 14, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

I have a 2 BHK flat in my name. My only daughter is the legal heir for my wife and me. My wife passed away three years ago. I have not made any Will so far to my daughter. She has the legal heir certificate alone. My questions are: after my lifetime, would my daughter have the right to dispose the flat; is it necessary to register the flat in her name during my lifetime; and should I make a Will favouring my daughter now?

K.M. Krishna

Chennai

It is presumed that the legal heirship certificate mentioned in your query is that of your wife. If so, yourself and your daughter should figure as legal heirs. After your lifetime, your mother (if alive) and your daughter will become entitled to the property. In such case, you may write a Will bequeathing the property to your daughter. In the absence of your mother, the property will automatically go to your daughter as your sole surviving heir and she can deal with the property in any manner she deems fit including selling the same. If you wish to transfer the property in her name now, you may execute a Deed of Settlement in her favour so as to make her the absolute owner at present. You may also make a conditional settlement, reserving a life interest for yourself in the property.

