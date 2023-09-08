Challenges amid changing trends

September 08, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The real estate sector has been grappling with a lot of challenges in the past few years. It started with demonetisation, then the GST regime followed by the pandemic, which broke the spine in 2020.

Still, it emerged as one of the most resilient sectors rather quickly after COVID on the back of robust latent demand in the residential segment. People realised that home is the most important asset in their armour and the biggest shield against any such natural calamity.

Among few trends that have emerged post-pandemic was the need for homes with larger spaces.

Even though real estate is the second biggest employment in India and contributes to 7% of the GDP, it still doesn’t have an industry status. Due to this, the credit to developers is difficult to get and the institutional funding cost makes a lot of projects inviable. Top banks and financial institutions have reduced their exposure to the real estate sector making it difficult for mid-cadre developers to raise funds for their projects. Select NBFC and private funds give limited leverage to credible developers but at a very high-interest cost that varies between 15-20 %. All this cost is eventually passed on to the consumers making real estate dearer for end users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another challenge is the levy of taxes. Right from GST on raw materials, LUC (land under construction) tax, stamp duty, GST on sale units and registration fees eventually swell the landing cost of end users. Such a high tax regime has dampened the spirits of real estate investors. Since the introduction of GST and higher stamp duty real estate investors have virtually vanished from the real estate arena.

One big challenge that has stalled many projects overall is ever-changing policies and approvals and grants which are rolled out with retrospective effect. This makes projects inviable which are passed in earlier policy regimes. This needs to change and a single-window approval policy should be framed to make the approval process faster and more transparent.

Most of the land under development face litigation issues in the mid-cycle of development and the project is stalled. In the future, we need to have land insurance mandatory for all projects being developed to ensure the complete safety of the buyers and lending financial institutions.

RERA has brought in a lot of transparency and discipline in real estate and a few other things mentioned above are being addressed Indian real estate is set to make the next big wave in the coming decade for sure.

The writer is CEO and Founder, ASAP RealTech.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.