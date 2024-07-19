GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The potential of plotted developments

Owning a plot of land within a project means the freedom to choose your own construction materials and enjoy the amenities already there

Published - July 19, 2024 04:34 pm IST

Vimalendra Singh

In recent years, there has been a notable surge in interest among homebuyers towards plotted developments, reshaping the landscape of modern homeownership. This trend is particularly evident in India, where the residential real estate market is experiencing a revitalisation, with property developers witnessing an uptick in land transactions not only in metropolitan areas but also in tier-II and tier-III cities. According to projections by JLL, residential launch numbers this year are expected to be around 3,15,000 to 320,000 units, which is a 9-10% y-o-y (year-over-year) growth. A notable trend in this will be the launch of diversified products such as plotted developments, low-rise apartments, row houses and villaments.

Design flexibility

Plotted developments offer homeowners a unique opportunity to exercise unparalleled flexibility in designing their dream homes. Unlike traditional housing options, these empty plots of land serve as blank canvases, allowing individuals to envision and craft their living spaces according to their specific preferences and requirements. From architectural styles to layout designs, the possibilities are endless, fostering innovation and creativity in residential construction.

One of the key driving forces behind the growing popularity of plotted developments is the emphasis on personalisation in modern homeownership. Homebuyers are increasingly drawn to the prospect of tailoring their living spaces to reflect their individual lifestyles and tastes. Within plotted developments, they have the freedom to choose everything from materials used in construction to amenities incorporated into their properties, ensuring that each home is a unique reflection of its owner’s personality and values.

Owning a plot of land within a plotted development offers more than just the opportunity to build a house. With no pre-existing structures or constraints to contend with, homeowners are empowered to bring their vision to life, resulting in residences that are diverse and distinctive.

Financial benefits

Aside from the intrinsic value of personalised homeownership, plotted developments also offer tangible financial benefits to investors. Plots typically yield greater returns on investment compared to apartments, with the land value of suburban plots appreciating over time. Moreover, developers often enhance the appeal of plotted developments by incorporating comprehensive recreational environments and essential amenities such as community centres, parks, and public transportation, further enhancing their investment potential.

With their ability to redefine the traditional notions of homeownership, plotted developments stand poised to shape the residential real estate landscape for years to come, providing a compelling alternative for those seeking to build their dream homes from the ground up.

The writer is Chief Business Officer – Residential, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. 

Related Topics

The Hindu Property Plus / construction and property / real estate / real estate / construction materials / housing plots / landscaping / land resources / land price / building material / house building / Home & garden

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.