Peace within the walls

May 20, 2022 17:20 IST

How homebuying behaviours are evolving in Indian real estate and a visible shift is taking place

The past two years have had a profound impact on consumer lifestyle; homebuying is also not an exception. The iterations of lockdown followed by the gradual opening of the markets and recovery periods have entailed some significant changes in homebuying in India. From searching for a home to buying the right product type, there is a steady and visible shift taking place.

Some of the changes such as pivot to online have been a progression of the past behaviours. While others like a growing affinity for larger home spaces are relatively new.

Pivot to digital

There has been a growing demand for online real estate. Digital real estate has moved out of the corporate lexicon and has now become a reality.

From search and discovery to the transaction, homebuyers are now relying on the online space. Earlier iterative site visits were the norm. Today, discerning buyers use AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) devices to digitally view homes and make informed decisions.

Tools such as AR can also help in bridging the gaps in actual physical visits. Through AR, buyers can better visualise their homes and check them by trying various interior décor options, designs, and furniture and accordingly take their decision. In this way, digital real estate is adding tremendous value to the homebuyer’s lifecycle.

Affinity for a bigger home

There is a visible growth in affinity towards larger apartments due to homeschooling and work-from-home (WFH) culture. Homebuyers are looking for an additional room/ half room/ space for work. Likewise, buyers are also looking out for additional space for yoga/ wellness. In a homebound culture, buyers now want bigger spaces to lead a more relaxed and comfortable life.

Similarly, there is also a growing preference for second homes, villas, and row houses amidst seashores and hill stations. With WFH in, many buyers now want to shun the congested city lifestyle and spend more time in the calm, peaceful, and serene atmosphere. Even the ones who can’t afford them, now prefer to rent them for long stays. Consequently, second-home markets in Goa, Udhagamandalam, Shimla, and Lonavala are witnessing a huge rise in demand.

Community living

The pandemic has reiterated the need for a community-driven lifestyle. There is a growing appetite for sustainable real estate comprising better communities and increased comfort.

The idea of community living is based on increased and meaningful social interaction, better safety standards, and a healthy lifestyle. Likewise, buyers are now looking for improved infrastructure and amenities, open spaces and community centres. They prefer a lot of sporting and recreational activities within the community so that they can enjoy themselves with their friends and family without a long commute.

Demand to rise

As an extension of a sustainable lifestyle, demand for green buildings is also increasing. Presently there are around 5% of homes in India that are green building certified. Nevertheless, the numbers are expected to multiply in the foreseeable future. The demand for the adoption of sustainable materials and renewable energy will increase sharply.

Similarly, homebuyers now want seamless access to sunlight and natural ventilation. A green home can also be instrumental in fighting against greenhouse emissions and reducing the overall carbon footprint.

Moreover, they can also be cost-effective in the long run as they save energy consumption.

The writer is MD, Goel Ganga Developments.