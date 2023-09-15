September 15, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST

As we journey through the dynamic shifts in today’s workspace, office design stands at the heart of cultivating a productive and inspiring milieu. Customisation plays a key role in tailoring workspaces to meet the unique needs of businesses and their employees.

However, customising office spaces presents its own set of challenges, including limited timelines, tight budgets, and the need for quick turnarounds. In the last couple of years, advancements in technology have revolutionised the field of office design, with unreal engine and in-house graphic teams paving the way for innovative solutions that overcome these challenges. This article explores how these powerful tools and creative minds are reshaping the way smaller office spaces are transformed.

Office design technology

Traditionally, office design was predominantly based on static 2D drawings and blueprints. However, the emergence of real-time 3D visualisation technology, like Unreal Engine, has revolutionised the design process. Unreal Engine offers photorealistic 3D models and virtual walkthroughs, allowing designers and clients to experience the workspace before it is built physically.

This real-time approach fosters transparent communication between designers and clients, enabling faster decision-making and eliminating misunderstandings. Clients can now better understand the final design, ensuring that the workspace aligns perfectly with their vision. Moreover, Unreal Engine’s interactive capabilities enable clients to explore different design options, making them an active part of the creative process.

Level of customisation

The customisation possibilities offered by Unreal Engine and graphic designing tools are virtually limitless. Designers can tailor every aspect of the office space, from furniture placement and lighting to colour schemes and textures. For office spaces, where maximising efficiency is crucial, customisation allows designers to optimise every square inch for functionality and aesthetics. As per a Savills research, 65% of people believed that if the current office design reflected their ideal workplace, this would improve their productivity.

One key aspect of customisation is aligning the colour choices to the client’s branding and preferences. By integrating the company’s identity into the workspace, employees and visitors feel a sense of belonging and connection with the brand’s values. This not only boosts employee morale but also leaves a lasting impression on clients and partners who visit the office.

Future trends

The future of office design holds exciting possibilities, driven by technological advancements like artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR). AI-driven design recommendations will streamline the customisation process, providing designers with data-driven insights to make informed decisions quickly. For smaller office spaces, this can significantly reduce the time spent on repetitive tasks, allowing designers to focus on creativity and innovation.

Virtual reality simulations will become a staple in office design projects, allowing clients to immerse themselves in their future workspace before it is constructed. VR technology will enhance client involvement and satisfaction, as they can experience and provide feedback on different design elements in real-time. This interactivity will ensure that the final design meets all the client’s requirements and expectations.

The writer is Director-Design, Awfis.

