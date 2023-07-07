Inside the picture palace

July 07, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

Glazy floors and rows of ceiling lamps lead to a brightly lit tree. The specially designed tree of lights integrates 1,000 LED lights over a column, drawing a similarity to south Indian temples. Around the base of the chandelier is a circular seat for visitors, who can choose food from the concession stands, catch up with friends, or just relax before entering a movie hall. We are talking about PVR Aerohub in Chennai, the country’s first multiplex in an airport.

In Coimbatore, the lobby at the recently inaugurated nine-screen Broadway Megaplex, the interiors of which echo ‘contemporary and modern’ as the theme, has black-mirrored ceiling and walls that reflect light from the chandeliers in the lobby.

These and many more cinema halls integrate local themes and flavours adding to the experience of moviegoers. “The young, particularly, are interested in how a cinema hall is designed and the theme it carries,” says California-based designer Giovanni Castor, who designed Luxe, Palazzo, and Escape Cinemas in Chennai, and recently the Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore. At Palazzo, the theme is Italy, with basilica artwork and paintings.

Tejal Satish, Chief of Operations at Broadway Megaplex, says the black mirrors create the illusion of larger space in the lobby. The marble floors, mirrors and chandeliers give a luxury finish. “Sathish Kumar, Managing Director of Broadway, wanted a contemporary design and so the designer brought in modernity with the use of black mirrors, geometric patterns made of metals, and printed marbles for walls in the auditoriums, to name a few,” she says.

The inspiration for cinema hall designs can be anything, from Las Vegas to the French Grand Maison. Colours, materials, and art works are among the elements that reflect the chosen theme in a movie hall.

More instances include the eight-screen PVR Cinemas in the Mall of Jaipur where Makrana marbles, use of golden rims, and warm white diffused/indirect LED lighting add to the grandeur of the place.

PVR’s Srinagar multiplex creates a sense of connection to the local heritage with the traditional Kashmiri Khatambandh pattern — geometric designs created by interlocking pieces of wood without nails or adhesives — on Budul Kashmiri wood in the lobby ceiling and auditorium doors. The logo installation is made with Kashmiri paper mache art, an ancient craft in Kashmir.

From the days when cinema halls had just a tea and popcorn counter, these places have now leveraged on technology, additional comfort features, and concepts that extend from the entry point through the foyer to the main theatre.

According to K. Cheralathan, partner, Cheralathan Associates, cinema halls come in different formats such as standalone, standalone multiplex, mall, etc. The basic composition includes the structure, safety features, technical details, and interiors. Depending on the seating capacity, the structure is planned to meet the government norms. The number of doors in the theatre, gangway, and aisle are provided as per the number of seats. Aesthetics can be scaled up depending on the choices of the movie operator. “Movies are being carried on mobile phones today. So a cinema hall should give something more, something better,” he adds.

Grand on green With comfort and experience as the focal points, cinemas can be green too. Natural materials such as marbles, borosilicate glass for partitions and panelling, biodegradable food grade cups and wraps, eco-friendly carpets that have a blend of natural fibres, and acoustic panels that use ply and fabric, are used by many cinemas.

From the location of the cinemas in a mall to the design of the structure, the focus is on the experience of the moviegoers. The Broadway Megaplex is located on the first floor of the building with areas earmarked in that floor for a few retail outlets to create an entertainment-centric space. The sheer walls give strength to the building though the number of columns were reduced. With less columns, the cinema halls and lobby are more spacious, adds Tejal Satish.

“To create a wow moment in the lobby is the first thing,” says Castor. You don’t have to go a bar or restaurant to hang out with friends. Various experience points in a movie hall can give you the same feel, he says.

Movie complexes have selfie corners, platforms for live shows, and even concepts such as a library in the lounge. Maison PVR in Mumbai has spaces designed as the Living Room, the Library, and the Loft. The spacious lounge (The Library) has high shelves made of glass that display books, curios, and art exhibits, with the books accessible to customers for reading. It also has a viewing room with recliners for private screening, and a Bond-themed lounge bar at The Loft. The ‘Life is Beautiful’ wording on display is one of the most-tweeted selfie points.

Pramod Arora, Group Chief of Growth and Business Development of PVR INOX Ltd., adds that the young generation likes seamless, boundary-free, transparent spaces with artworks. “Most youngsters have an affinity to static art than digital art. They take selfies with the static art and share it on social media.” Applying muted colours, extensive use of glass and mirrors, and display of artworks in the lounges appeal to them, he adds.

A case in point is Director’s Cut Forum Rex Walk in Bengaluru that has a performance stage at one of the non-ticketed lounges to witness live shows. Artworks in the foyer pay tribute to timeless directors and their legendry contribution to cinema.

Restaurants, bars, libraries, and spas give space for moviegoers to interact and network. Even two decades ago, some of the multiplexes offered these services. By providing these opportunities for engagement, cinemas can create a vibrant and engaging atmosphere that is both fun and educational for visitors. “At Broadway Cinemas, the restroom for women has ledges for displaying perfume samples. You can use the perfume and if you choose to buy one, go to the online store and purchase it,” says Castor.

New technologies have transformed not only display screens, audio systems and ticketing but also offer additional comfort features to moviegoers. An elderly visitor may require emergency medical care. By adding a push button to the recliner, the visitor by using it can alert the hall manager, he suggests.

