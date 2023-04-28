Marble, a star player

April 28, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST

At Stonex’s Kishangarh facility, about a two-hour drive outside of Jaipur, marble can be found at every turn. In the outdoor yard, it sits as blocks waiting to be selected and cut. Inside, sheets are numbered and stacked together, making it easier to picture a bathroom wall or living room floor donned with it.

Spread across 10 acres, the sprawling complex is where marble is housed, cut, stored, displayed and sold. The eco-friendly facility is at odds with the rest of the city, where marble is sold in open yards with dust collecting in the air.

At Stonex though, the enclosed unit is designed to maximise sunlight, minimise heat and recycle water, and is a salvo by Gaurav Aggarwal and his co-founders to bring the marble industry into the organised sector, while introducing buyers to a range of marble from across the world.

Stonex has seen sales grow over the last few years in line with the country’s appetite for stones like marble, limestone and sandstone. It sells everything from Bianco, a Turkish marble, alongside Calacatta, Carrara and Statuario from Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2016 report, the most recent by the Indian Bureau of Mines, estimates the market for marble then to have been 35 million tonnes a year. That figure is sure to have grown in the years, particularly post-pandemic. With marble outfits trying to make the best of this trend, and clients choosing to live in dream spaces, Stonex experienced a resurgence.

Kiran Gala, the founder of architects and interior designer firm Kiran Gala and Associates, says, “People have realised that life’s uncertainty is definitely there, so it’s better to invest in bucket list wants now rather than delay it.”

Aggarwal of Stonex says, “We have seen a phenomenal change in how conversations with consumers have evolved. What used to be a price and colour-centric conversation has now transitioned into a more emotional approach to making choices that define their style and sensibility.”

The natural choice

Marble, as a material, has never lost its sheen. On Instagram Reels, there’s one that mentions how one of the world’s most expensive houses (Lakshmi Mittal’s London home) has marble sourced from the same quarry as the Taj Mahal — from Makrana, Rajasthan. Today, the state mines 89% of the country’s marble and employs about 10 lakh people.

So, it makes sense that Kishangarh has become a marble marketplace in the state, with stone yards lining the main road, and buyers driving in from north India and beyond to find stone for their homes, offices and commercial projects.

Over the years, tastes for marble have changed, says architect and interior designer Annkur Khosla. “Initially people limited themselves to the whites but nowadays colours and exotic grains are considered not a flaw but a rarity and people appreciate the grains. Marble is also being used now as a highlighter to the walls,” she says.

Pranav Naik, partner at architecture and interior design firm Studio Pomegranate, cautions that the use of marble should play to its strengths. He says, “I prefer to use marble for the qualities that it already has. Almost all marble would have this translucency, so light passes through it a lot,” which is why he likes to use it in spaces that can benefit from its natural properties. However, that’s not always the case. Aggarwal reiterates, “Thanks to economic progression, consumer spending patterns have undergone significant changes, especially when it comes to home decor.”

An affordable option

There has been a rise in the use of tiles and porcelain that mimic the look of marble. Khosla says, “Tiles are manufactured to imitate marbles in design and size. The better the print and larger the format (1200mm × 2400mm) the more desirable the tile. Also tiles are comparatively cheaper in price, if made by Indian manufacturers, costing from ₹450 to ₹650 per sq.ft.” International imports start at about ₹12,000 per sq.ft. But the cost of marble on the floor of a 3,000 sq.ft. house would be between ₹2 to ₹5 crore.

“Not just the cost,” says Naik, “marble is also ecologically very expensive.” The quarrying and shipping of marble is a difficult process given its bulk and weight; cutting it is water and energy intensive and leads to waste.

The Indian Bureau of Mines report says, “During operation, water is continuously sprinkled on the block to reduce the heat generation. The water requirement is fulfilled by processors through water tankers. Average water loss per day is 1000 litres.” While it is harder for informal, hand-cut wholesalers to make changes, at Stonex, water is recycled and used in the facility as greywater, with the marble dust slurry made compact by being turned into bricks, which can then be stored or reused. To further offset its electricity usage, the company has set up a windmill farm in Madhya Pradesh.

White in demand

When it comes to trends, there’s a consensus that white marble is making a comeback.

Aggarwal says, “White marble has always been synonymous with luxury and sophistication. It has been used in architecture and design for centuries, from the ancient Greeks to the Renaissance masters.”

As Indians seek out marble for their spaces, they’re part of a long line of buyers, using the material to shape their dreams. With the construction boom showing no signs of abating, the interest in stone will continue to increase.

The Mumbai-based food and travel writer also has a keen interest in design and music.