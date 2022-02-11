Make home-buying a happy experience

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here’s how technology will transform and boost real estate in 2022 and the years ahead

Over the years, real estate sector has been working in the traditional model, where consultants and consumers have dealt face to face. However, COVID-19 has given a big push to real estate technology. As we all know, technology has helped various industries and sectors to grow to a great extent.

The surprising outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the mass adoption of technology by a wide range of industries including real estate. Cases on COVID-19 new variant started to rise again globally, more property owners and operators, developers, builders and other real estate professionals will need to embrace tech trends to meet their needs, starting from the desire for more flexibility, to safety concerns, to the next generation’s evolving preferences. The adoption of technology in the sector will help to create an impact on revenues in the long run.

Nowadays technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), as well as the internet of things (IoT), are the major emerging property technology trends. The use of these technologies in real estate is still in its nascent stages, but slowly and steadily innovation is taking place.

Following are some of the technology trends we expect to see in the sector in 2022.

Digitalisation

If someone is looking for a new property, they must have looked for properties that match their preferences on the internet. This normal and simple act is the basis of the change that is going to help the real estate sector in the coming years.

With the help of Proptech, both developers and buyers are able to access information and consult online. Online catalogues, video/ virtual tours of the property, online transactions are some of the parameters that the real estate industry has begun adopting using technology for making processes swifter, more efficient and user-friendly. With this, signing the builder-buyer agreement and making payments online is the new normal that is being implemented.

Blockchain

Blockchain and real estate are two terms people don’t often relate together however like other industries, blockchain is disrupting traditional real estate processes, especially in the area of contracts and security. Blockchain technology can be highly beneficial to the real estate sector as it eliminates the need for liaisons and verifications via banks. With this, it will also help to reduce the chance of fraud or a data breach.

Flexible workspaces

With the new normal anywhere and anytime workplace, realtors require being flexible in time, location and environment for leasing commercial properties. Workplaces can be allocated ‘anywhere’ and ‘anytime’.

Virtual reality

The advent of Virtual Reality (VR) or 3D mapping technologies are helping the sector for digital walkthrough which allows prospective tenants, buyers, or managers to undertake property inspection online. It can provide a personalised and customised property-buying experience.

Clients can visualise the interior as well as the exterior of the commercial property in 3D holograms on a real-time basis. The advent of digitisation is majorly being witnessed in the metro cities for the time being.

However, developers and real estate consultants must encourage the digital push in smaller cities too, which will help to enhance the demand and supply of housing in smaller towns. Also, the Government has been pushing reforms in the real estate sector for the last three years to expedite construction and completion of the projects.

Technology’s role is an indication of the future growth and potential of the real estate sector as well as the immense opportunities that lie ahead of us.

The writer is Director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd.