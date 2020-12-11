Legalities of home rentals

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

Usually, houses are rented out with agreements valid for 11 months. In Tamil Nadu, it is compulsory to register rental agreements and my queries are: 1. If the house is not registered, can the landlord enforce this rule? 2. If it is registered, can it be for a duration exceeding 11 months? 3. What is the current rate of stamp duty payable on such rental agreements?

R. Sampath

Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act 2017 stipulates that no person shall let out or take on rent any premises except under an agreement in writing and further stipulates that the same shall be informed to the Rent Authority in the form specified in the First Schedule of the Act. The First Schedule, besides particulars relating to the landlord, tenant and premises, also requires that the duration of tenancy be mentioned. The period of tenancy may be as agreed between the landlord and tenant as specified in the Tenancy Agreement. No stamp duty is applicable to this registration with the Rent Authority irrespective of the duration of lease. Eviction proceedings before the Rent Court can be initiated based on the tenancy agreement registered with the Rent Authority.

My son has an NRI property (apartment) which he plans to sell. My friends tell me that the sale will be registered by the government registrar only if the buyer or seller produces a TDS Certificate for the transaction. Is this accurate? If so, what is the procedure when my son, who has become a US citizen now, does not have any income tax account in India?

Kathiresan

Chennai

Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) will be applicable for any property sale of value above ₹50,00,000. Please consult your chartered accountant for a comprehensive solution to your query.