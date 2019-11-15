Following building bye-laws

I own a 1050 sq.ft. flat in a residential complex comprising approximately 70 flats. The Owner’s Welfare Association of this complex is denying me permission to convert my own existing residential flat into a commercial space. Do I have the right to act as per my requirement?

P K Raman

Chennai

If approvals and sanctions obtained at the time of construction have been obtained for a residential building, the apartments have to be used for residential purposes only.

What is the recourse if a group of former committee members who have lost the elections decide to boycott the new committee by refusing to pay maintenance or especially the enhanced maintenance fee? Do they become defaulters and hence ineligible to participate and vote in society meetings?

P.Kumar

Chennai

In any Association, all the members are equal and have to abide by the bye-laws and decisions approved in the General Body. Present or former committee members will not have any privilege. The arrears of maintenance can be recovered from any member as per the provisions of the bye-laws.