Is patta in my name mandatory?

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

May 26, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

S.C. Raghuram

I own a flat in a seven-unit building built in 2010. The patta for the total land is in the name of the original owner of the land. All flat owners have a registered sale deed with this land owner for their respective UDS area; there is a separate unregistered construction agreement with the project promoter. Now I wish to sell my flat. Do I need a separate patta in my name for my UDS area? Some real estate agents insist that I have to apply and get a separate patta in my name for my UDS. They say sales registration cannot be done otherwise. Is it right?

S. Kathiresan, Chennai

At present, patta cannot be obtained for undivided share of land. If you propose to sell the flat, it will be the responsibility of the buyer or his/her lawyer to check your title deeds and revenue records to ensure that the property can be transferred in the name of the buyer without any difficulty.

