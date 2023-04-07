One plot, three owners

April 07, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

I own a plot registered in the name of three brothers including me. The issue now is among the three of us, two of my elder brothers are no more. Only one was married and has a family. The other brother was unmarried. I want to know who will be his Class 2 legal heir and inherit his share as the property is registered under Hindu Karta Act as family arrangement deed and all the revenue documents have been changed to all three of our names.

S.E Pandian

Chennai

The first step would be to obtain a Legal Heirship Certificate from the office of the Tahsildar for both the brothers who are no more. As a general rule, for an unmarried person, the Tahsildar will issue a certificate of other family members, which will include parents and siblings. The rights of succession will depend on the personal laws of the respective parties. To our knowledge, there is no such Act as Hindu Karta Act. Please consult a lawyer with the `Family Arrangement Deed’ mentioned in your query and check its impact on the ownership of the property.