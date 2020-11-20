Splitting sale proceeds

We live in an apartment complex in Tamil Nadu that was built three decades ago. The land area measures approximately 5,300 sq.ft. There are 11 apartment owners, each with an undivided share of land (UDS) measuring 1/15th of the land parcel and two owners, each with a UDS measuring 2/15th of the land parcel.

We (the owners) have decided to sell the property as a land parcel as the building component does not hold any value. What is the proportion of the sale proceeds that ought to be shared amongst the owners?

Presently, the UDS is calculated differently from the way it was calculated earlier. The present calculation has a bearing on the built up area of each apartment in relation to the total built up area and the total land parcel, while three decades ago this was not the case.

Will our share of the sale proceeds on the land’s sale be divided according to the present way or will it go by the registered land document for UDS that each one of us have?