Splitting sale proceeds

We live in an apartment complex in Tamil Nadu that was built three decades ago. The land area measures approximately 5,300 sq.ft. There are 11 apartment owners, each with an undivided share of land (UDS) measuring 1/15th of the land parcel and two owners, each with a UDS measuring 2/15th of the land parcel.
We (the owners) have decided to sell the property as a land parcel as the building component does not hold any value. What is the proportion of the sale proceeds that ought to be shared amongst the owners?
Presently, the UDS is calculated differently from the way it was calculated earlier. The present calculation has a bearing on the built up area of each apartment in relation to the total built up area and the total land parcel, while three decades ago this was not the case.
Will our share of the sale proceeds on the land’s sale be divided according to the present way or will it go by the registered land document for UDS that each one of us have?
Murali A
Chennai
The sale proceeds of the land have to be divided based on the pattern of ownership as mentioned in the title documents. In your case, the two owners will be entitled 2/15th share of the sale consideration.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath