Dispute with the Association

In an apartment complex in Chennai, the per sq.ft. cost for a 1, 2 and 3BHK differs by nearly 40%. Despite being fully aware of the provisions of the laws, the Association has passed resolutions against the provisions of the TN Act.

This issue has been taken up with the Association but the members continue to harass the 1BHK owners by sending unreasonable demands and continuing to pass invalid resolutions.

The Association also keeps changing their stance on applicability of law, definition of UDS, etc. As our flat is let out, we charge the occupant as per the UDS.

Please confirm if the maintenance changes for apartments are to be paid only on the basis of UDS.

Also, do 1BHK occupants and owners have the right to limit the payment (on the basis of UDS) and is the treasurer bound to issue a payment receipt?