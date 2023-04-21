ADVERTISEMENT

When measurement differs

April 21, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

Your property-related legal queries answered by S.C. RAGHURAM, Partner, RANK Associates, a Chennai-based law firm

S.C. Raghuram

I took a bank loan and purchased a house in 1984. I am now 74 years old. However, in the patta, my father’s name appears and mine doesn’t though I am the buyer. What should I do? The directions in the property schedule are also wrong but the dimensions and boundaries remain the same. Can the buyer submit rectification deed without the consent of the previous owners and their legal heirs? Here, I am unable to locate their whereabouts. The actual size of the plot is 1360 sq.ft. as per sale deed and valuation certificate by the bank, whereas the updating registry says 1410 sq.ft. How do I get this corrected?

N. Sadanandan, Chennai

You may make an application to the concerned authority for carrying out corrections in the Patta. A Rectification Deed can be executed only by the parties to the Primary Deed. It is usual practice that the present boundaries of the property would be mentioned in the subsequent documents and they may differ from the earlier boundaries. The extent of land mentioned in the document and the Patta would only be relevant for dealing with the property in future. Valuation Reports will be useful only for the purpose for which they are obtained.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US