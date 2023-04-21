When measurement differs

April 21, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST

I took a bank loan and purchased a house in 1984. I am now 74 years old. However, in the patta, my father’s name appears and mine doesn’t though I am the buyer. What should I do? The directions in the property schedule are also wrong but the dimensions and boundaries remain the same. Can the buyer submit rectification deed without the consent of the previous owners and their legal heirs? Here, I am unable to locate their whereabouts. The actual size of the plot is 1360 sq.ft. as per sale deed and valuation certificate by the bank, whereas the updating registry says 1410 sq.ft. How do I get this corrected?

N. Sadanandan, Chennai

You may make an application to the concerned authority for carrying out corrections in the Patta. A Rectification Deed can be executed only by the parties to the Primary Deed. It is usual practice that the present boundaries of the property would be mentioned in the subsequent documents and they may differ from the earlier boundaries. The extent of land mentioned in the document and the Patta would only be relevant for dealing with the property in future. Valuation Reports will be useful only for the purpose for which they are obtained.